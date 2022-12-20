Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 11.03am Updated: December 20 2022, 1.53pm
Security officials guard a blocked road leading to a counter-terrorism centre (Muhammad Hasib/AP)
Security officials guard a blocked road leading to a counter-terrorism centre (Muhammad Hasib/AP)

Pakistan’s special forces raided a police centre in a remote north-western district on Tuesday, killing all Pakistani Taliban militants who had earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, seized arms and taken hostages, officials said.

The swift operation was successful, according to security and intelligence officials, but it was not immediately clear how many Taliban were killed – or how many officers had been held by the hostage-takers at the centre in Bannu, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, since the brazen takeover on Sunday.

The officials declined to elaborate or provide details on the operation, which was launched after more than 40 hours of negotiations with the Pakistani Taliban failed.

Defence minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told parliament that two hostages were killed by the militants and the rest had been freed.

Mr Asif said 15 security forces were wounded in Tuesday’s operation. He said there were 33 hostage-takers and all of them were killed by the security forces.

Pakistan Taliban Takeover
Residents watch smoke rising from the counter-terrorism centre after security forces started to clear the compound (Muhammad Hasib/AP)

On Monday, officials had said that one officer was killed when the Taliban detainees, held for years at the Bannu counter-terrorism centre, seized the facility.

Defence minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told reporters that the operation was successful but also declined to elaborate, saying a government statement would be made later.

The Taliban had claimed they were holding at least eight security personnel.

Earlier, officials said there were about 30 Taliban fighters involved and that they had demanded a safe passage to former strongholds of the militant group.

Three military and police officials said seven members of the special forces who took part in the operation were wounded. Mohammad Ali Saif, a government spokesman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Taliban hostage-takers were given a chance to surrender before the raid but refused.

Thick black smoke billowed into the sky from inside the compound after two explosions were heard as the raid got under way on Tuesday.

Intermittent gunshots continued reverberating across the area for two hours, officials said.

Pakistan
Security officials stand guard (Muhammad Hasib/AP)

Sunday’s takeover of the police centre reflected the Pakistani government’s lingering inability to exercise control over the remote region along the border with Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, are separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan last year as US and Nato troops were in the final weeks of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

On Monday, Mohammad Khurasani, a TTP spokesman, had demanded safe passage for the hostage-takers to North or South Waziristan, areas that were a Taliban stronghold until a wave of military offensives over the past years drove out many of the insurgents.

Since then, top TTP leaders and fighters have been hiding in Afghanistan, though the militants still have relatively free rein in patches of the province.

Emboldened by the takeover of Afghanistan by their allies, the Afghan Taliban, the TTP fighters have stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces and last month ended a months-long cease-fire with the government.

The violence has strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who had brokered the ceasefire in May.

The TTP has waged an insurgency in Pakistan over the past 15 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in the country, the release of their members who are in government custody and a reduction of Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions.

