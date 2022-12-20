‘The glory is worth it,’ says world record holder for most baubles in beard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The glory is worth it,’ says world record holder for most baubles in beard

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 12.39pm
Joel Strasser from Idaho has broken the record three times before (Guinness World Records)
Joel Strasser from Idaho has broken the record three times before (Guinness World Records)

A man in the United States has broken his own Guinness World Record for the most beard baubles in a beard by wearing 710 Christmas ornaments attached to his facial hair.

Joel Strasser from Kuna, Idaho, has decked the halls and his own face while wearing the “beardaments,” festive clip-on accessories that require a lot of technique.

“My technique has evolved and gotten a lot more specialised over the years that I’ve been breaking the record,” Mr Strasser said.

“I stuck them in a lot more haphazardly at first and that’s why those first beard bauble record numbers were so low.

Joel Strasser
Joel Strasser attached 710 baubles to his beard, a world record (Guinness World Records/PA)

“I’ve been thinking about (adding) candy canes, but I haven’t tried it yet… I wonder if I can fit more candy canes in that are still in the plastic or out of the wrappers and pre-licked.”

Mr Strasser first broke the record in 2019 using 302 baubles, then again in 2020 with 542 baubles, and a third time in 2021 with 686 baubles.

The process is a tedious one, as this year’s bunch took two and a half hours to attach.

“It really pulls on my beard,” Mr Strasser said.

“It’s painful to have all those hairs pulling at once.

Joel
Mr Strasser holds an additional 10 beard-related records (Guinness World Records/PA)

“All those baubles add up to about five pounds.”

But, he added, it does help him get into the festive spirit – as does the Christmas music he plays while attaching the colourful decorations.

“It helps my beard be more receptive to the baubles,” he said.

“I’ve found the Twisted Sister Christmas album, Twisted Christmas, does the trick.”

Mr Strasser holds a myriad of other beard-related records, including the most paper straws in a beard (534), the most toothpicks in a beard (3,500), the most golf tees in a beard (607), and seven more.

“Once I realised I’m the best in the world at sticking stuff in my beard, I decided to break as many record titles as I can,” he said.

“You have to be a little crazy to break a bunch of records with your beard… (My family) think I’m nuts, and I guess I sort of am.”

But he encourages others to find what they are good at and attempt a world record.

“It can be done… If a schlub like me can break world records, so can you,” Mr Strasser said.

“Find a category that interests you, decide you can do it, and practice until you do.

“It takes a lot of work for something as silly as this, but the glory is worth it.”

