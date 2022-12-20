Wells Fargo to pay 3.7 billion dollars over consumer loan violations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo has been ordered to pay 3.7 billion dollars (£3 billion) in fines and refunds to customers by US government regulators, the largest fine to date against the bank, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate itself after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices.

The amount is nearly quadruple the previous one billion dollar (£820 million) penalty that Wells Fargo paid in 2018 to cover widespread consumer law violations.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday ordered Wells to repay two billion dollars (£1.6 billion) to consumers and enacted a 1.7 billion dollar (£1.4 billion) penalty against the bank.

The bureau spelled out a list of consumer financial law violations, from illegal fees and interest on car loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and current accounts.

The bureau says the behaviour by the bank affected more than 16 million customers.

Wells Fargo has been repeatedly sanctioned by US regulators for violations of consumer protections law going back to 2016, when Wells employees were found to have opened millions of accounts illegally in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.

Since then, Wells has spent its time saying it is cleaning up its act, only to be repeatedly fined for additional violations of consumer protection law.

The bank remains under a Federal Reserve order forbidding it from growing any larger until the Fed deems that its corporate culture problems are resolved.

That order, originally enacted in 2018, was expected to last only a year or two.

In a statement, chief executive Charles Scharf said the agreement with the CFPB is part of the effort to “transform operating practices at Wells Fargo and to put these issues behind us”.