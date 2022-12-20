Key events following Shoreham Airshow disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Key events following Shoreham Airshow disaster

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 2.47pm
Andrew Hill was in the cockpit of the Hawker Hunter plane when it crashed at Shoreham Airshow (PA)
Andrew Hill was in the cockpit of the Hawker Hunter plane when it crashed at Shoreham Airshow (PA)

The 11 men who died following a plane crash at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015 were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded.

The inquest into the disaster concluded on Tuesday, more than seven years after a vintage jet crashed on to the A27 motorway during an aerobatic display.

Here is a timeline of key dates following the incident:

Shoreham Airshow crash inquest
The jet exploded into a massive fireball (Sussex Police/CPS/PA)

2015

– August 22: A Hawker Hunter plane piloted by Andrew Hill crashes on to the A27 as he attempts a “bent loop” aerobatic manoeuvre at the Shoreham Airshow. Eleven people are killed and 13 more are injured.

– September 2: The inquest into the 11 deaths opens.

2017

– March: An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report concludes the crash could have been avoided and was caused by pilot error when Mr Hill began the manoeuvre too low to the ground and that the plane’s entry speed and thrust were too low.

Crash scene
The jet crashed in a fireball on to the A27 (PA)

2018

– The inquest is adjourned due to the upcoming criminal trial of Mr Hill. He faces 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence in March, pleading not guilty on May 15.

2019

– Mr Hill’s trial begins in January. He is found not guilty of all charges in March.

– The inquest resumes following the conclusion of the criminal trial.

2020

– September: Inquest hearings scheduled to begin this month are postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shoreham memorial
A memorial to the victims has been installed on a bridge near to the crash site (PA)

2021

– April 26: Senior coroner Penelope Schofield applies to the High Court for access to material from the criminal trial of Mr Hill. This material has protected status under air accident investigation regulations.

2022

– February: The full inquest, which is set to begin this month, is postponed.

– February 4: The High Court refuses Ms Schofield’s application for access to the cockpit video of the crash flight and other material from the criminal trial of the pilot.

– September: A pre-inquest review is held in County Hall, Horsham. Mr Hill requests a verdict of unlawful killing is ruled out, which Ms Schofield declines.

– December 1: The full inquest into the 11 deaths begins and coroner Ms Schofield apologies to the families for their long wait.

– December 20: The inquest ends with coroner Ms Schofield concluding they were unlawfully killed.

