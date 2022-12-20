Woman in court charged with murdering two boys aged two and five By Press Association December 20 2022, 3.01pm Updated: December 20 2022, 3.41pm Police on Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, where the two boys died (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has appeared in court charged with the murders of two young boys who were found dead at a home in east London. Kara Alexander, 44, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of killing the children, who were aged two and five. A member of court staff said that she was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. The boys were found dead at a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course, the Metropolitan Police said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast