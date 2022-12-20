Reconsider contact sports and alcohol, public urged during ambulance strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Reconsider contact sports and alcohol, public urged during ambulance strike

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 3.27pm
People have been urged to avoid alcohol and other risks that might prompt an ambulance callout (Alamy/PA)
People have been urged to avoid alcohol and other risks that might prompt an ambulance callout (Alamy/PA)

The public have been urged to drink responsibly, think again about contact sports and avoid running on icy roads as ambulance workers prepare to go on strike.

The series of warnings come as concern grows ahead of planned strike action on Wednesday, when the NHS is set to be hit by major disruption as ambulance workers, including paramedics, control room workers and technicians all walk out in England and Wales.

Health minister Will Quince issued a stark message on Tuesday morning, warning people to stay safe and to avoid “risky activity”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so because there will be disruption on the day.”

Mr Quince did not initially set out what risky activity might entail, but he later he told BBC Radio 5 Live that taking a jog on an icy road, some contact sport or going on an “unnecessary” drive could all be seen as potentially unadvisable on strike day.

“If there is activity that people are undertaking tomorrow, whether it’s for example, contact sport or other things, they might want to want to review that,” he said.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

He said that running was not “hugely risky”, but added: “Would I go running tomorrow, if it was still icy? No, I wouldn’t, because that would encompass additional risk.”

Asked if people should drive, he said: “Well, if there are unnecessary journeys, I would say don’t, no. But I’m not going to say people shouldn’t drive but of course take care.”

Downing Street declined to set out what “risky” activities might include, with the prime minister’s official spokesman telling reporters: “The public, as we saw through Covid, can be trusted to use their common sense.”

The NHS England later joined in the warnings as it asked people to avoid dangerous drinking to avoid ending up in A&E, asking the public to take “sensible measures” to avoid requiring emergency care.

Anyone taking medication should also stock up, medics advised.

Medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “There is no doubt that the NHS is facing extreme pressure and industrial action will add to the already record demand we are seeing on urgent and emergency care, and so it is really important that the public play their part by using services wisely.”

Ministers and NHS leaders said people should still call 999 for emergencies – but they are being asked to take extra steps to keep themselves and others safe.

Sir Stephen said: “People can also help by taking sensible steps to keep themselves and others safe during this period and not ending up in A&E – whether that is drinking responsibly or checking up on a family member of neighbour who may be particularly vulnerable to make sure they are OK.”

During the strike, the military will not drive ambulances on blue lights for the most serious calls but are expected to provide support on other calls.

Talks between unions and ambulance services are ongoing to work out which incidents should be exempt from strike action.

Industrial strike
Military personnel from the Household Division training in an ambulance at Wellington Barracks in London as they prepare to provide cover for ambulance workers on December 21 and 28 (Victoria Jones/PA)

It is expected that all category one calls – the most life-threatening, such as cardiac arrest – will be responded to.

Some ambulance trusts have agreed exemptions with unions for specific incidents within so-called category two, which covers serious conditions such as stroke or chest pain.

Caroline Abrahams from Age UK said it is important older people remember emergency care will still be available.

But she added: “Our advice is that older people should always take sensible precautions to try to reduce their risk of a fall, especially in the winter when pavements can be slippery.

“However, most older people who fall do so at home so it’s just as important to identify and neutralise trip hazards, not only in response to today’s strike but more generally.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented