Man in his 40s stabbed to death in north-west London By Press Association December 20 2022, 3.47pm Emergency services at the scene in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, after a man believed to be in his mid-40s has been stabbed to death (@Matt_Casbourne/Twitter/PA) A man believed to be in his mid-40s has been stabbed to death in north-west London. The victim was injured inside a flat in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, shortly before 10am on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. The air ambulance was called but the man died at the scene. The air ambulance was called but the man died at the scene (@Matt_Casbourne/Twitter/PA) His family has not yet been told. Pictures of multiple emergency services vehicles outside the flat, near the junction with Christchurch Road, were posted on social media. Local news website MyLondon quoted a witness as saying: "There's at least a dozen people working the scene, some with high-vis jackets and large backpacks going in and out of the building… "Everyone showed up at the same time in a hurry, with sirens blaring and a helicopter descending overhead." Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 1936/20Dec.