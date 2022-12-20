Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 4.51pm
Former tennis player Boris Becker has been deported to Germany (Frank Augstein/AP/PA)
Former tennis player Boris Becker has been deported to Germany (Frank Augstein/AP/PA)

Recently freed from prison after serving time for bankruptcy offences, tennis great Boris Becker is heading for the limelight again.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was deported to his native Germany last week after serving eight months of a two years and six months sentence in Britain.

German broadcaster SAT.1 was due on Tuesday evening to air the first interview with Becker since his release. The TV channel quoted the 55-year-old as saying his time in prison had taught him “a hard lesson, a very expensive one, a very painful one”.

Meanwhile, organisers of the annual Berlin Film Festival said next year’s festival will feature the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

Britain Boris Becker
The main entrance to HMP Huntercombe prison near Henley on Thames, where former tennis star Boris Becker was serving his sentence (PA)

The organisers of the February 16-26 Berlinale said Gibney trailed Becker before his April conviction for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker, who rose to stardom in 1985 at age 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon, said during his trial that payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts swallowed up his career earnings.

After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion worked as a coach and television pundit while also engaging in a wide range of investments and celebrity poker games.

