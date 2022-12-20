Judge rules that man has mental capacity to refuse hospital treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge rules that man has mental capacity to refuse hospital treatment

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 5.46pm Updated: December 20 2022, 6.01pm
(Nick Ansell/PA)
(Nick Ansell/PA)

A father of two in his 40s who does not want to receive hospital treatment even though he may not live to see the new year has won a fight to have his wishes respected.

The man, who has Asperger syndrome, weighs less than six stones and says eating causes him stomach pain.

Medics think his problem should be investigated but the man told a judge on Tuesday that he had made an “advance decision” to refuse hospital treatment five years ago.

He said he had a hospital “phobia” and did not want to have any kind of invasive treatment.

Mr Justice Hayden decided the man had the mental capacity to make such a decision and ruled that his advance decision to refuse treatment was valid.

He analysed evidence at a hearing in the Court of Protection in London, where judges consider issues about people who may lack the mental capacity to make decisions, and said the man could not be identified in media reports of the case.

Lawyers representing NHS Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care Board, based in Leatherhead, which has responsibility for the man’s care, had asked the judge to consider the case as a matter of urgency.

The man thanked the judge for respecting his wishes.

Mr Justice Hayden heard that the man survived on water and a nutritional drink called Fortisip, and had refused to have Covid or flu vaccines.

“There is a real risk that (he) may not survive the Christmas period,” said the judge.

“If he is exposed to infection he does not have the physical stamina or strength left to effectively resist it.”

The judge told the man: “One of the consequences of my decision today, to put it bluntly, is that you may die. I am putting the decision-making process entirely in your hands.”

The man told the judge: “Thank you for your time and patience and for respecting my wishes.”

Barrister Emma Sutton, who represented the health authority, outlined detail of the case and said the man made his advance decision in 2017, when in his late 30s.

She said he used a template produced by an organisation called Compassion In Dying.

A GP visited the man regularly and raised concerns he could die over the festive period without treatment, the judge was told.

Mr Justice Hayden said he had to decide whether the man had made a “capacitous” decision – not a wise decision.

The judge added: “I am clear it is a capacitous decision.”

He said, in any event, he did not think forcing treatment would be in the man’s best interests.

Mr Justice Hayden was told the man, a keen guitarist who owns a 1962 Fender Stratocaster, lived alone but had two adult children who regularly visited.

He asked the man what the children would want. The man replied: “Respect my wishes, I suppose.”

The man was not represented by lawyers and spoke to the judge via a telephone link.

Mr Justice Hayden said he could adjourn the hearing to allow the man time to find a lawyer.

But the man said he would rather the judge made a decision.

His children were not involved in the hearing.

