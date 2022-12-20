Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies in VR acquisition case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies in VR acquisition case

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 9.51pm
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc., testified in the FTC’s case trying to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup (Nick Wass/AP/PA)
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc., testified in the FTC’s case trying to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup (Nick Wass/AP/PA)

Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook’s parent company Meta, testified on Tuesday in a trial over US antitrust regulators’ efforts to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup called Within Unlimited.

At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market.

If the deal is allowed to go through, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) argues it would violate antitrust laws and dampen innovation, hurting consumers who may face higher prices and fewer options outside platforms controlled by Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta, meanwhile, disagrees with the FTC’s argument that there even exists a distinct market for what the FTC calls “VR dedicated fitness apps”.

Facebook Meta FTC
Federal regulators are attempting to block Facebook parent Meta’s acquisition of virtual-reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural (Tony Avelar/AP/PA)

During his testimony, Mr Zuckerberg seemed to play down the notion that fitness is a distinct, top category in VR. He said, while fitness is one “use case” for virtual reality, other uses — namely games, communication and socialising and work — have been the primary ones that Meta has been focusing on.

“While we focused on a number of use cases,” Mr Zuckerberg said, there was a common order of popularity — with games, social and work as the top three and “sort of a longer tail” of other uses for VR that includes fitness.

Whether or not VR fitness apps are a distinct market is key in the case because the FTC is arguing that Meta’s entry into this space through the Within acquisition would stifle competition. If there’s no defined market, it becomes more difficult to prove that case.

The FTC, however, argues that not only is Meta a potential entrant into this market, but that it had the resources and ability to create its own VR fitness app instead of acquiring the top independent player in the market.

FTC lawyer Abby Dennis pointed out that in Facebook’s early days, the company Mr Zuckerberg founded in his Harvard dorm room rejected acquisition offers from a host of big tech companies including Google, Yahoo and Microsoft.

“You would agree with me that Facebook continued to successfully innovate even though it never got acquired?” she asked Mr Zuckerberg, who agreed.

And “the reason why Facebook has been able to succeed for 20 years is because it continues to innovate even though it never got acquired?” she continued, and Mr Zuckerberg responded, “Yes.”

But the Meta CEO later testified that even though his company was “looking at” developing its own VR fitness app before deciding to acquire Within Unlimited in 2021, the business environment has changed and “there is almost no chance” it would start such a project today.

Meta, like other companies reliant on online advertising for revenue, saw a big business boost during the pandemic lockdown when people were staying at home. But that did not last. Online ad spending is on the decline, competition, notably from rival TikTok, is growing, and Meta recently laid off 13% of its workforce.

Given the current business and economic environment, Mr Zuckerberg said that if Meta had started a project to build a VR fitness app and “it didn’t have any traction,” it would have likely cancelled it.

The case, expected to end on Tuesday, is being heard by US District Judge Edward Davila, who also oversaw the trial of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Both were sentenced to over a decade in prison for their roles in the company’s blood-testing hoax.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
4
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
7
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented