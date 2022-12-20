Zelensky ‘preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to visit the United States on Wednesday, according to Associated Press sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.

Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit to Washington.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Mr Zelensky’s visit, while expected, could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.

The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

It comes as politicians are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about 45 billion dollars (£37 billion) in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the US prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to help stave off Russia’s invasion.

The latest tranche of US funding would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine, above even President Biden’s 37 billion dollar (£30 billion) emergency request, and ensure that funding flows to the war effort for months to come.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged congress members to be on hand for Wednesday evening’s session.

“We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our democracy,” Ms Pelosi wrote on Tuesday in a letter to colleagues. “Please be present for a very special focus on democracy Wednesday night.”

Mr Zelensky has — almost daily — addressed various parliaments and international organisations by video and he has sent his wife to foreign capitals to drum up assistance against the Russian invasion.

The visit comes a day after he made a daring and dangerous trip to what he called the hottest spot on the 1300-km (808-mile) front line, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province.

In a video released by his office from the Bakhmut visit, Mr Zelensky was handed a Ukrainian flag and alluded to delivering it to US leaders.

“The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Mr Zelensky said in the video. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army, and our people are braver and need more powerful weapons.

“We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the President of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint — it is not enough.”