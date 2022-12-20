Argentina’s World Cup winners abandon parade as millions flock on to streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Argentina’s World Cup winners abandon parade as millions flock on to streets

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 11.03pm Updated: December 20 2022, 11.25pm
Football fans welcome home the Argentine soccer team after it won the World Cup (Victor Caivano/AP/PA)
A parade to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup winners was abruptly cut short on Tuesday as millions of people poured on to roads and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest finals of all time.

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-top bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade.

“The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernandez, wrote on social media.

After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.

Some fans continued celebrating in the streets, while others headed out of Buenos Aires, complaining they were not able to pay their respects to the team that brought home the country’s first World Cup trophy since 1986.

“We’re angry because the government didn’t organise this properly so we could all celebrate,” said Diego Benavidez, 25, who had been waiting since early morning to see the team. “They stole the World Cup from us.”

Others, however, took it in their stride.

“I’m not disappointed, we lived the party,” said Nicolas Lopez, 33, who was in downtown Buenos Aires with his seven-year-old daughter.

Argentina Wcup Soccer
The Argentine football team ride on an open bus during their homecoming parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Rodrigo Abd/AP/PA)

Football association head Claudio Tapia blamed police for the change in plans. “The same security organisms that were escorting us are not allowing us to move forward,” Mr Tapia wrote on social media. “I apologise in the name of all the champion players.”

The bus had been moving slowly for more than four hours through the throngs of people before the overland parade was cut short. Team Captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players waved at the massive crowd as they carried the World Cup trophy aloft after securing the country’s third title.

“This is madness, it’s indescribable,” said Brian Andreassi, 23, as he walked downtown wearing the team’s jersey. “There are no words.”

The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad brought much-needed good news for a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, suffers one of the world’s highest inflation rates and where nearly four in 10 people live in poverty.

“There’s an immense union among all Argentines — unity, happiness. It’s as if you can breathe another air, there’s another energy in the air,” said Victoria Roldan. “My body and heart are about to burst.”

Argentina Wcup Soccer
Crowds greeted the Argentine football team in Buenos Aires (Victor Caivano/AP/PA)

The players were all smiles as they watched the multitudes gathered to see them, many trying to get as close as possible to the bus. An estimated four million people were in the streets by Tuesday afternoon, according to local media citing police sources.

Celebrating fans took over highways, avenues and the access routes into the capital as temperatures climbed to 30C.

Thousands had set up camp since early Tuesday morning at the Obelisk, the Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations.

The Argentine president declared a national holiday on Tuesday so the country could celebrate the World Cup victory.

The song Muchachos, which was written by a fan and became a popular unofficial anthem for the Argentine team at the World Cup, filled the streets as fans joined in singing it over and over again.

Argentina Wcup Soccer
Fans set a flag on a monument in front of the presidential palace in Buenos Aires (Mario De Fina/AP/PA)

Some fans also paid tribute to Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, the captain of the 1986 squad that won the World Cup and who died two years ago, with flags bearing his name and face. “This is for Diego, who’s seeing it from heaven,” fans chanted.

By mid-afternoon, fans started filling up Plaza de Mayo in front of Government House, amid rumors the players might go there for a reprise of the festivities for Argentina’s 1986 World Cup victory that were held there.

The raucous welcome for the team began before dawn as thousands of fans lined up to greet them upon their return from Qatar.

It took the bus an hour to travel the 11 kilometres (6.8 miles) from the airport to AFA headquarters, where the players were welcomed with fireworks, and then spent the night. In the morning, Messi posted a photo on social media showing him hugging the World Cup trophy next to him while he slept.

Several players also posted photos of the plane ride on social media. In one, Nicolas Tagliafico posted an image of the World Cup trophy buckled into an airplane seat as if it were just another passenger.

