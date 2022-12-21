Top 10 plant and fungal species named new to science in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Top 10 plant and fungal species named new to science in 2022

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 12.04am
Top 10 plant and fungal species named new to science in 2022 (RBG KEW/PA)
Top 10 plant and fungal species named new to science in 2022 (RBG KEW/PA)

Scientists have revealed their top 10 plant and fungal species named new to science at Kew in 2022.

The list features a range of species ranging from a record-breaking giant waterlily in the wetlands of Bolivia to a waterfall-dwelling plant deemed extinct before it was named, and a Ukrainian-discovered Turkish ‘winter daffodil’ with non-opening flowers.

Highlights also include a rare species named after Queen Elizabeth II, a rainforest tree honouring an assassinated environmentalist, and an endangered plant threatened by a pigeon colony.

Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG), Kew’s annual list sheds light on the wonders, complexities and rarities of the natural world.

This year the choices pay tribute to those who laid their lives down for the sake of protecting the planet’s biodiversity.

Some 90 plants and 24 fungi have been named this year by RBG Kew and partners alone, with new species hailing from the rainforests of central Africa, the Atlantic Forest of Brazil, and  even the caves of south east Asia.

Many of these discoveries are of extremely rare species already threatened with extinction, some of which only exist in single locations.

At least one is considered already globally extinct.

Scientists at Kew are helping global efforts to halt and reverse the global biodiversity crisis, with two in five plants estimated to be at risk of extinction.

Dr Martin Cheek, senior research leader in RBG Kew’s Africa Team, says: “It’s easy to think we have a picture-perfect understanding of the natural world and all its plants and fungi, but as these annual lists show us time and time again, we’ve only really scratched the surface of discovery.

“Unfortunately, many of the species described this year have already been assessed as either Vulnerable or Critically Endangered with extinction, or are even already extinct, highlighting the need to accelerate the rate at which we make new discoveries.

“We cannot put a stop to the biodiversity crisis unless we know exactly what it is we are saving and where.”

Dr Tuula Niskanen, Research Leader in RBG Kew’s Fungal Diversity and Systematics team, says: “It has been estimated that more than 2 million fungal species, or more than 90% of all fungi, remain to be described.

“Surprisingly, this figure does not only represent rare species but also many common ones, including those occurring in Britain.

“Fungi have remained such a mystery to us, compared to plants and many animals, because their cryptic lives mainly unfold hidden from our eyes and have been challenging to study with traditional techniques.

“Only in the last few decades, thanks to the arrival of DNA-based methods, have we started to understand the true diversity of this kingdom.”

– Here are the top 10 weird and wonderful species named and discovered this year: 

1. The rare Queen’s hedgehog (Hydnum reginae) named after Queen Elizabeth II – a conspicuous white mushroom measuring up to 15 cm wide.

2. Rainforest tree honouring assassinated Honduran environmentalist  – Carpotroche caceresiae, a tree from the Caribbean rainforests of Nicaragua and Honduras, was named in memory and recognition of the bravery of Berta Isabel Cáceres Flores.

3. The world’s biggest giant waterlily  – The newest member of the Victoria genus of waterlilies, named after Queen Victoria, is the giant Bolivian waterlily (Victoria boliviana), and grows up to 3.3 metres across.

4. Garland of nails’ threatened by pigeon droppings – a leafy herb measuring 30-50 cm tall with pink-purple flowers, that is considered Critically Endangered in the wild.

5. Extinct before it was named, Denise’s ‘orchid of the falls’ from Guinea – Saxicolella denisea, a species found on a set of falls on the Konkouré River of Guinea in West Africa is part of a family of herbs restricted and highly adapted to living in aerated, white water. It became globally extinct, most likely in 2021.

6. Turkish ‘winter daffodil’ with non-opening flowers – Despite only recently being named new to science, the discovery of Sternbergia mishustinii can be traced back to 1997 and Ukrainian nature explorer Ruslan Mishustin of Kherson State University.

7. Bruising ink bolete discovered in Israel and Sardinia – Officially named Cyanoboletus mediterraneensis, many parts of the mushroom turn intense dark blue when handled or damaged.

8. Busy lizzie pays tribute to ‘defenders of Ebo’ forest – Measuring anywhere from 10 to 60cm tall, the plant has brightly bicoloured flowers of magenta pink and white. The species, Impatiens banen, is named after the Banen – defenders of Cameroon’s Ebo Forest and wildlife reserve.

9. Sweet potato relative is a new species of morning glory – Ipomoea aequatoriensis is a common weedy plant with flowers in coastal Ecuador. Knowledge of the closest relative of sweet potato may lead to the breeding of improved strains beneficial for humanity.

10. Only three of the trees left in the wild – the last survivors of Brazil’s Mata Atlantica – Eugenia paranapanemensis grows in the province of São Paulo where it reaches heights of up to 27. It is under threat from cattle farming and the production of corn, soybeans, cotton, and cereals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented