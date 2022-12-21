Murder detectives continue search for dead woman’s mobile phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murder detectives continue search for dead woman’s mobile phone

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 2.06pm
Madison Wright, who was found dead in Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon, Essex (Family photo/ PA)
Madison Wright, who was found dead in Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon, Essex (Family photo/ PA)

Detectives investigating the murder of a young mother believe her mobile phone may have been found by a member of the public.

The body of 30-year-old Madison Wright, of Basildon in Essex was discovered in Wat Tyler Country Park in the town on July 30.

Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, has denied her murder and faces a trial at Basildon Crown Court from March 13.

Essex Police said that specially trained officers were carrying out searches on Wednesday for Ms Wright’s mobile phone.

Madison Wright, who was found dead in Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon, Essex (Family photo/ PA)

The force said that hopes of finding the device had faded until information emerged which suggested that it was briefly switched on in September.

One possibility is it was picked up by a member of the public, and officers are keen to locate the phone which is of “evidential value” and may contain “sentimental photos and videos”.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes said: “Our investigation does not stop at the point of charge and we have continued to complete lines of inquiry to help us understand what happened to Madison and when she died.

“The team and I remain steadfast in our pursuit for justice, and at this time of year especially, our thoughts and prayers are with Madison’s family, who this year, will be spending their first Christmas without her.

“A key and ongoing line of inquiry, is our efforts to find and recover Madison’s phone.

“Up until a recent development this was looking doubtful, but we now have information that suggests Madison’s phone was briefly switched on in September and one scenario we are looking to explore, is the potential a member of the public has found the phone.

“This phone still has evidential value to our investigation, but as equally important, are the sentimental photos and videos which may still be recoverable from the device.

“Given the emotive implications, we would really like to be able to reunite these significant mementos with Madison’s family and if someone has found the phone we need to speak with that person as part of our inquiries.

“The phone in question was a Google Pixel 4a… and may have been in a black case.

“Any information about this mobile phone or further information about Madison’s death, may help us get the answers that Madison’s family deserve.”

To report information online, see

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1

Most Commented