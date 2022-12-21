Turtles are in a race against time to beat climate change, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Turtles are in a race against time to beat climate change, study suggests

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 4.02pm
Study suggests turtles are in a race against time to beat climate change (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Study suggests turtles are in a race against time to beat climate change (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Turtles will likely survive a warming planet if they are able to migrate to new habitats before their own become unsustainable in a race against time to beat climate change, a new study suggests.

The research, led by scientists at the Natural History Museum and the University of Vigo, used fossils to look back into deep time and predict the distributions of turtles across an increasingly hotter planet.

The findings suggest the animals are likely to survive in a climate of +1.5C to 2C – the rate at which the planet is expected to warm with climate change – but not in the same places they exist today.

As the planet warms, large areas of northern North America and northern Asia may become wetter and warmer, creating a more suitable habitat for turtles, the researchers say.

Lead author Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza from the University of Vigo, said: “To escape the effects of climate change and avoid extinction due to man-made climate change, turtles must migrate away from their current habitats to a more suitable environment as the planet continues to warm.

“Although not known for their urgency, turtles will need to act fast to beat the rate of climate change.”

He added: “Another obstacle to take into account is the anthropogenic pressures on a potential migration.

“This research provides a basis to inform conservation efforts for turtles, and potentially more species, whose habitats are vulnerable to climate change.”

The team decided to focus this project on turtles for several reasons.

Compared with other fossil reptiles, turtles have a surprisingly good fossil record due to their shells, and their ecology has not changed much over the last few hundred million years

Turtles have a strong relationship with their environment and exist in a very sturdy study system which researchers can use to understand their climate and environmental limits.

By bringing together data on turtles and environmental conditions the team were able to gauge a theoretical environmental space in which the animals could potentially exist, and so make further predictions based on known occurrences.

Professor Paul Barrett of the Natural History Museum, and senior author on this paper, said: “This study excellently demonstrates the untold potential of collections to use historical data to offer new insights into ongoing ecological issues.

“This process, by which we can predict ecological responses to environmental conditions, will inform conservators and policy makers on how best to prepare for the effects of the planetary emergency.”

The findings are published in the journal Current Biology.

