Harry & Meghan becomes UK’s most-watched subscription TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry & Meghan becomes UK’s most-watched subscription TV series

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 4.08pm Updated: December 21 2022, 4.58pm
Harry & Meghan becomes UK’s most-watched subscription TV series (Yui Mok/PA)
Harry & Meghan becomes UK’s most-watched subscription TV series (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry & Meghan, the Netflix documentary about the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has become the UK’s most-watched subscription TV series of the year so far, figures show.

The first episode was seen by an average of 4.5 million people in the seven days after its release on December 8.

This is more than a million and a half higher than the equivalent figure for episode one of the new series of The Crown (2.8 million), which was released a few weeks earlier on November 9.

The first episode of Harry and Meghan was seen by an average of 4.5 million people in the seven days after its release on December 8 (Netflix/PA)

The explosive six-part series saw the couple discuss intimate details around how they met as well as making accusations of mistreatment by the royal family and the British press.

Harry alleged that his brother, the Prince of Wales, left him terrified after screaming and shouting during the Sandringham summit and that Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story William had bullied him out of the royal family.

He also accused his father of lying at the tense Megxit crisis meeting with the Queen in January 2020.

The series followed the release of the highly anticipated fifth instalment of The Crown, a fictionalised version of royal events, one month earlier in November.

Now starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, the latest episodes touched on the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage, including the princess’s infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

It has attracted criticism from high-profile figures including Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major, who said it had begun to verge on “crude sensationalism” and “malicious nonsense”.

Netflix added a disclaimer to the description of the trailer for series five, but reiterated that The Crown is a “fictionalised drama”.

Harry and Meghan’s documentary also beat this year’s other big releases on Netflix, including the highest-rated episodes of the latest series of After Life (4.1 million), Stranger Things (3.9 million) and Bridgerton (3.4 million).

The fifth series of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West (Netflix/PA)

Stars of the supernatural drama Stranger Things, including Joseph Quinn and Sadie Sink, have seen their public profiles boosted massively following the release of the climactic final episodes.

The series also brought Kate Bush’s 1985 hit song Running Up That Hill back into popular consciousness, and helped send the track back to number one in the UK charts – after it featured throughout the series.

The watching figures, published by audience research organisation Barb, provide the first snapshot of how 2022’s leading subscription-only series have fared in the UK.

The most-watched show on Disney Plus has been episode one of Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan, which had an audience of 3.1 million people in the seven days after its release in May.

Stranger Things
Stars of the supernatural drama Stranger Things, including Sadie Sink (right), saw their public profiles boosted massively following the release of the climactic final episodes (Ntflix/PA)

It saw franchise stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen reunite to reprise their characters of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader for another epic battle.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is the highest-rated show on Amazon Prime Video, with 3.2 million for its first episode in September.

But Netflix dominates the list, accounting for seven of the titles in the top 10.

Despite episode one of Harry & Meghan attracting an audience of 4.5 million, this is less than half the typical ratings for two of the most-watched shows on traditional linear (non-subscription) channels, the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and well below figures for recent World Cup matches.

It is also slightly below the audience for the episode of MasterChef: The Professionals that was broadcast on BBC One in the week Harry & Meghan was released.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented