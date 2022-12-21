Inquest into deaths of four men in 2011 mining disaster to be reopened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inquest into deaths of four men in 2011 mining disaster to be reopened

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 6.39pm
The men died inside the Gleision drift mine near Pontardawe, South Wales (PA)
The men died inside the Gleision drift mine near Pontardawe, South Wales (PA)

The families of four men who died in a South Wales mining disaster 11 years ago have been told their inquests will be reopened.

Garry Jenkins, 39, Philip Hill, 44, David Powell, 50, and Charles Breslin, 62, were killed when thousands of gallons of water flooded the Gleision drift mine, near Pontardawe, a town in the Swansea valley, on September 15 2011.

Seven men were working in the tunnels that day and only three survived.

The mine’s site manager, Malcolm Fyfield, and the company that ran the mine, MNS Mining Ltd, went on trial for gross negligence manslaughter in 2014 but were acquitted.

Gleision drift mine disaster anniversary
From left Garry Jenkins, 39, Phillip Hill, 45, David Powell, 50, and Charles Breslin, 62, died following an accident at Gleision drift mine, near Pontardawe, South Wales, when a shaft flooded in 2011 (South Wales Police/PA)

Following the trial, the coroner decided not to hold a full inquest into the deaths, a decision the men’s families have been campaigning to overturn ever since in desperation to get answers to what caused the tragedy.

At a hearing in Swansea Guildhall on Wednesday, senior coroner Colin Phillips said a full inquest would take place, saying there was “evidence indicative of state regulatory failings” and that there was a “real prospect” the deaths could have been avoided.

It has been alleged by lawyers representing the grieving families that the Coal Authority and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) failed to ensure plans of the workings of the mine were up to date, that precautions were taken, or that there was a second exit for the miners.

In his ruling, Mr Phillips wrote: “In simple terms, there is more than a suspicion in my view, that coal reserves were illegally worked and not mapped and safety regulations not strictly enforced for over a decade.”

The Prince of Wales visits south Wales
Rescuers at Gleision Colliery in September 2011 (PA)

The disaster happened after a routine blasting, and the families and friends of those trapped waited for hours inside Rhos Community Centre nearby as divers searched in vain for survivors in the murky, dark water.

Mr Fyfield, who is now said to be in ill health, was the only person to oppose the reopening of the inquests.

The coroner said he would be seeking disclosure of all the relevant investigation files held by South Wales Police and full transcripts from the 2014 criminal trial.

A pre-inquest review hearing will be held early in the new year to decide the issues the inquest will look at.

Plaid Cymru’s member for South Wales West, Sioned Williams, welcomed the decision but said it had taken an “absurd amount of time” to get to this point.

She said: “While today’s decision won’t bring back those who tragically lost their lives 11 years ago, a full inquest will hopefully provide those answers.”

