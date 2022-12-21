Group subjected to antisemitic attack return to scene to celebrate Hanukkah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Group subjected to antisemitic attack return to scene to celebrate Hanukkah

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 8.00pm Updated: December 21 2022, 11.11pm
Members of the Jewish community lit candles on Oxford Street in London on the anniversary of the attack (James Manning/PA)
Members of the Jewish community lit candles on Oxford Street in London on the anniversary of the attack (James Manning/PA)

A group of young people subjected to an antisemitic attack while aboard a bus have shown “positive defiance” by returning to the same spot to celebrate Hanukkah.

The incident on November 29 2021 saw a group of about 40 young Jewish people aboard a privately hired Hanukkah party bus in London’s Oxford Street attacked by men who swore, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them.

On Wednesday, the same group repeated the journey – organised by Jewish News – in a bid to show the capital was a “welcoming place for Jews”.

They boarded a bus near Golders Green in north London, before heading to Oxford Street to light candles, hand out doughnuts, dance and sing.

Rabbi Yisroel Lew, of Chabad Lubavitch of Bloomsbury, told the PA news agency: “The Jewish way is about a small amount of light dispels much darkness, so we wanted to bring this light and show that central London and Oxford Street is a welcoming place for Jews and everybody of all backgrounds.

“And by embracing the idea of light of love of unity, which Hanukkah represents, we could send that message very loud and clear, bring light where there is darkness, bring love where there is hate, bring unity where there is division.

Members of the Jewish community light candles on Oxford Street in London on the anniversary of the attack
Members of the Jewish community light candles on Oxford Street in London on the anniversary of the attack (James Manning/PA)

“We decided to bring back some of the people on the bus then to I suppose finish what they started in a positive sense.”

He added: “I wouldn’t term it as a show of defiance, because it’s positive defiance in the sense that we’re going to go on with what we are doing, what we do to bring light and positivity.

“We’re going to go on with that and we’re not going to be deterred by those who were trying, it was a handful of people, and they’re not going to set the agenda, we’re going to continue with positivity and light.”

The young people told of running back to the bus last year after a small group approached them and chanted antisemitic slurs.

Members of the Jewish community next to a bus on Oxford Street in London on the anniversary of the attack
Rabbi Yisroel Lew said the group wanted to demonstrate that the capital was a ‘welcoming place for Jews’ (James Manning/PA)

Masud, 29, who was among them, said objects were thrown at “terrified” children.

He added: “I think this is a great success, we have the right security and protection, some people were very extreme last year.

“I thought England was about being against antisemitism and I can’t help thinking, if there was no security it might not be safe here at all.”

Rabbi Shneor Glitsenstein, who organised the event, said: “Today is proof that all of the communities want to accept each other and allow Jewish people to celebrate safely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented