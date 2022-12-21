Top Gun, Black Panther and Avatar feature on Oscars shortlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Top Gun, Black Panther and Avatar feature on Oscars shortlist

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 9.35pm
Taylor Swift has made an Oscars shortlist (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift has made an Oscars shortlist (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way Of Water and pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna have moved a step closer to getting Oscar nominations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Oscars, including documentary feature, international film, make-up and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects and shorts.

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths was along the 15 films shortlisted in the international film category, one of the most competitive.

The 88th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is a former Oscar winner (Ian West/PA)

The category also includes already decorated films like Holy Spider (Denmark), All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany), Saint Omer (France), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Return To Seoul (Cambodia), Decision To Leav” (South Korea), Close (Belgium) and Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

The inclusion of Joyland marks the first time Pakistan has made the shortlist. Most of the directors are first-timers on the shortlist too, with the exception being Inarritu.

India’s official submission was not SS Rajamouli’s popular action epic RRR, but rather Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show which made the cut, becoming the first film from the country to do so in over 20 years.

RRR could get nominations in other categories, including for the shortlisted original song Naatu Naatu.

Jafar Panahi was also not put forward to represent Iran, whose selection was not among the 15 and Russia did not submit a film this year.

Documentaries advancing to the next stage of voting include Laura Poitras’s Venice-winning All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, about photographer Nan Goldin’s work and activism, Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film Moonage Daydream, Daniel Roher’s Navalny, about the Russian opposition leader, The Janes about pre-Roe v Wade activists, All that Breathes, Descendant, Fire Of Love and Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.

It is a rather diverse group of stories and filmmakers. Eight were directed by women and four by people of colour.

Big budget sequels like Avatar, Top Gun and Black Panther were well represented in the effects and sound categories, as well as original song which included Gaga’s Hold My Hand, The Weeknd’s Nothing Is Lost from Avatar, and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther.

Oscars Shortlist
Lady Gaga is on the Oscars shortlist (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also on the original song shortlist are Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Drake’s Time from Amsterdam, LCD Soundsystem’s New Body Rhumba from White Noise, Selena Gomez’s My Mind And Me from the documentary of the same name and Rita Wilson’s Til You’re Home from A Man Called Otto.

Diane Warren also gets another shot at a competitive Oscar with Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Doja Cat’s song from Elvis was not eligible.

For the most part shortlists are determined by members in their respective categories, though the specifics vary from branch to branch. Some have committees while some have minimum viewing requirements.

Nominations for all categories will be announced on January 24. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday March 12 and broadcast live on ABC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented