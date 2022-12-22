Kate takes on Colonel of Irish Guards position from William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Princess of Wales has become Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband, Buckingham Palace has announced.

This comes as the Palace also revealed that the King’s Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour, will be held on June 17 in central London.

The King and the Prince of Wales will ride on horseback during the display, while other members of the royal family, including Kate and the Queen Consort, will watch from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Buckingham Palace said three members of the family have been appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards, including Camilla as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

This role was previously held by the Duke of York and has been vacant since he was stripped of his royal titles.

Meanwhile, Kate will become Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by William, who will take the Colonel of the Welsh Guards title from his father.

There will be no change to the existing Colonelcies of the other Regiments within the Household Division, the Palace said.

Trooping the Colour has marked the monarch’s official birthday for over 260 years, and 2023 will mark Charles’ first appearance at the event as King, and follows his coronation which is due to be held on May 6.

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.