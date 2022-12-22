Set up safety features on new gadgets before Christmas, parents advised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Set up safety features on new gadgets before Christmas, parents advised

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 12.04am
Parents were also being encouraged to talk to their children about internet safety more generally (Peter Byrne/PA)
Parents were also being encouraged to talk to their children about internet safety more generally (Peter Byrne/PA)

Parents should take time to set up safety features and parental controls on any new devices being given to their children for Christmas before wrapping it up, an online safety expert has said.

Child psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos, who is an ambassador for child online safety group Internet Matters, said setting up new gadgets ahead of time could help parents “stay in control” of what their children accessed.

Smartphones, laptops, and other internet-connected devices are expected to once again be popular gifts given to children this Christmas, but some parents struggle to understand how to manage safety settings.

Internet Matters’ guidance suggests parents download any apps their child may use ahead of time so it is ready to go when handed to them, and to use available parental controls for internet browsers and app stores to ensure their children do not encounter any inappropriate content.

The group also highlights key features such as screen time managers which can be used on mobile devices as well as games consoles to limit how long each day a child can use the device itself or individual apps and games.

“Enforcing internet safety with children can feel overwhelming for parents, especially during the Christmas break when children have ample time to game or they’re using new digital devices they received as a gift that parents might struggle to wrap their heads around,” Dr Papadopoulos said.

“The dos and don’ts of internet safety can feel overwhelming, especially during the festive season when time feels like it’s moving faster.

“With this in mind, setting up safety features straight away will ensure you can stay in control of what your children can access and when, to give them a better experience from the get-go.

“First, always learn about the device or platform or apps that your child is using.

“You can do this by using the device with them and asking them to show you how it works and what they do on it.

“Or you can look on the Internet Matters website which has age-appropriate guides for ease.

“This is so you understand what your child is doing and what the potential dangers to look out for are.”

Dr Papadopoulos also encouraged parents to talk to their children generally about internet safety to make it easier for youngsters to come to them should they encounter any issues online.

“Talk to your child about their digital life this festive season, so they feel comfortable coming to you if something goes wrong,” she said.

“Talking to them from an early age makes it easier to maintain good communication. Be sure to have bitesize conversations that are relevant to them.

“Choose to talk when you are due to spend some time together, like over a meal or during their bedtime routine. Bring digital experience into normal, everyday conversations.

“Model the behaviour you want them to show by sharing about your day. Be open and encouraging to make them feel supported.”

A range of online guides and resources can be found on the Internet Matters website www.internetmatters.org.

