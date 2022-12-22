Schedule around World Cup adds to pressure on players’ health – FIFPRO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Schedule around World Cup adds to pressure on players’ health – FIFPRO

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 10.03am
Julian Alvarez is among the World Cup finalists facing a swift return to action (Mike Egerton/PA)
Julian Alvarez is among the World Cup finalists facing a swift return to action (Mike Egerton/PA)

The packed schedule around the World Cup will add to pressure on players’ physical and mental health, according to global union FIFPRO.

Manchester City return to Premier League action next week with 16 of their players having played a combined 5,180 minutes and covered 486 kilometres in Qatar, the PA news agency’s player burnout study showed.

Arsenal will have to resume their title bid without striker Gabriel Jesus, who was injured in Brazil’s final group game against Cameroon. That followed pre-tournament injuries that ruled out the likes of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich’s ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann insists proper rest periods are desperately needed.

While not referring to specific players, Baer-Hoffmann told PA: “You have a scientifically-proven correlation between the kind of overload the players are going through and the risk of injuries and we have – especially amongst those elite players – a seemingly-high prevalence of certain injuries that are common when the body is not properly recovered.

“We’ve seen some players who before the World Cup played 10, 15 matches in a row without a proper recovery time – which we consider to be at least five days between matches. That is something players need – not between every game, but they need that periodically after four, five, six matches.

“When you have players playing 15 of those games, then going into an intense World Cup and now looking at January with another seven or eight games, you just increase the probability that these kinds of injuries will occur.”

The World Cup had been moved to the winter to avoid the summer heat in Qatar, creating scheduling issues for domestic leagues which were exacerbated by the long shutdown for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gabriel Jesus during Brazil's defeat to Cameroon
Brazil and Arsenal lost Gabriel Jesus to injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

“For some of those players this goes back now over a two, two-and-a-half-year period,” said Baer-Hoffmann. “They had increasingly-congested calendars during the Covid period, now this season the World Cup created pressure on leagues and all of this is coming together.

“You cannot pinpoint one single competition that is ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’, it’s the accumulation of all of them.

“The schedule is taking players’ ability for granted and doesn’t protect them. That’s bad for those players, obviously, but it’s also harmful for the game – those players may not be available, or their careers could be cut short without reaching their full potential.”

FIFPRO’s pre-tournament report into the “Player Workload Journey” highlighted eventual Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe, who lit up the final with a hat-trick despite France’s defeat, as having played over 75 per cent of his minutes in matches on less than five days’ rest. Mbappe had played over 27,000 minutes of senior football, the equivalent of 300 full matches, by the age of 23.

As well as physical fatigue and injuries, the effect on mental health following a major tournament can be significant.

Kylian Mbappe walks past the World Cup trophy with his runner-up medal and Golden Boot trophy
Kylian Mbappe had played a huge volume of football by the age of 23 (Mike Egerton/PA)

FIFPRO produced a report addressing “post-tournament blues” after being approached by former Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe earlier this year. In an article for the union’s website, Labbe wrote: “You can spend four years leading up to this one pinnacle moment, then suddenly it stops and you think: ‘What’s next?’”

The phenomenon is not unique to football, with England cricketer Liam Plunkett admitting just days after winning the 2019 World Cup that he was struggling with the rapid transition to being “sat on the sofa watching Netflix” and wondering if another similar high would ever come around.

Baer-Hoffmann continued: “It’s not just the physical recovery, it’s also the mental ability to readjust, to get yourself ready for the remainder of the season – which of course, when you play a tournament in the middle of a season, is very different.

“When you combine all these factors – there has basically been no preparation period, there’s no retraining period now after the tournament, which usually is about a month – all of those coming together are things that worry us.”

Baer-Hoffmann highlighted a similar situation in prospect around the 2024 Olympics – where the women’s competition is played with senior squads as opposed to the predominantly under-23 men’s sides.

Stephanie Labbe
Stephanie Labbe suffered mental health problems after major tournaments (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “If you look at the women’s game, there’s talk of some confederations hosting their continental championships in the same spring before the Olympics in 2024.

“How are players supposed to do that? How are they supposed to play a one-month continental competition in May, and then the Olympics in July, when their season – like in the (American) NWSL – maybe runs from March to October? They’ll be missing three months of club football, effectively.

“All these things are just not decided with the players’ best interests in the centre of the decision-making. That’s where we have this continuous problem and until we break that cycle, we’ll keep having these problems.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip

Editor's Picks

Most Commented