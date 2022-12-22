Irish peacekeeping soldier killed in Lebanon a ‘national hero’, funeral hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Irish peacekeeping soldier killed in Lebanon a ‘national hero’, funeral hears

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 11.16am Updated: December 22 2022, 7.42pm
Members of the Irish Defence Forces salute as the coffin of Private Sean Rooney is carried into Holy Family Church, Dundalk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Members of the Irish Defence Forces salute as the coffin of Private Sean Rooney is carried into Holy Family Church, Dundalk (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mourners at the funeral of an Irish peacekeeping soldier killed in Lebanon have heard he is a “national hero”.

A member of the Irish Defence Forces, Private Sean Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed when his convoy came under attack last week.

The 24-year-old’s body was returned to his family after being repatriated from Lebanon on Monday.

The coffin carrying Pte Rooney’s body was carried into Holy Family Church in Dundalk, for his funeral mass on Thursday morning by his family and members of the Defence Forces.

The Irish tricolour and a UN flag were draped over his coffin.

“Today is the most difficult of days,” chief celebrant Fr Derek Ryan told the congregation in his opening words.

The family of Pte Rooney included his mother Natasha, his father Paul, his grandparents Eugene and Rachel, his grandmother Ann McClusky, sisters Robyn and Carragh, brothers Callum and Benn and his fiancee Holly.

Private Sean Rooney death
A photograph of Private Sean Rooney outside Holy Family Church (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish President Michael D Higgins, Irish premier Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris were among those in attendance as well as some of Pte Rooney’s colleagues from Lebanon.

In his homily Fr Ryan said Pte Rooney’s death “really did pierce the heart of his family” and the wider community.

“It breaks the human heart when a loved one dies serving their country for the important work of peacebuilding,” the parish priest told mourners. “It breaks all our hearts.”

He added: “The pain of losing Sean so suddenly, and so tragically, is the greatest pain you can experience as a family and as a community and as a country.”

Fr Ryan read a statement by Pte Rooney’s fiancee Holly who said as her relationship with Sean advanced “it became clear, Sean is not only my other half, he’s my better half”.

“I can say for certain that he would have been a fantastic husband and an even better father,” she said.

The coffin of Private Sean Rooney is carried into Holy Family Church
The coffin of Private Sean Rooney is carried into Holy Family Church (Brian Lawless/PA)

“His presence immediately made me feel at ease. And he would always protect me and make me feel safe.”

She said she is “absolutely heartbroken” that their life together had been cut short, but she feels “extremely lucky” to have been afforded “three wonderful years”.

The congregation also heard Pte Rooney “adored” his family, especially his mother Natasha.

In her euology for her son Natasha said there were “no words strong enough” and “no words great enough to express the love that I have for Sean and how proud I am of Sean”.

“Sean was placed in my arms when I was 16 years old. He gave me purpose, I wanted to do better for Sean…I wanted Sean to have a mother he could be proud of,” she said.

There was sustained applause in the church when Natasha told the congregation: “He is a national hero.”

Pte Rooney’s mother received a standing ovation as she finished the eulogy by saying: “I will love you forever, son, and I can’t wait to be reunited with you in heaven.”

Lieutenant General Sean Clancy (left) with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Lieutenant General Sean Clancy (left) with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Later, Pte Rooney’s remains were taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co Donegal, for a burial service with full military honours which included the firing of a volley of 21 shots and the playing of the Last Post.

Before his body left Beirut on a flight home, Pte Rooney was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

He was accompanied on the flight home by a number of colleagues from 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, who are understood to have never left his side.

Another soldier who was injured in the same incident was flown back to Ireland on Wednesday to receive further medical treatment.

Irish Army Private Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh, Co Cork, suffered a serious head injury.

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip

Editor's Picks

Most Commented