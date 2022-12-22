Murder investigation after multiple stabbing in Birmingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A murder inquiry has been launched after one of three people who were found stabbed in the Handsworth area of Birmingham died of their injuries.

Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested after two men and a woman were taken to hospital from the scene in Soho Road in the early hours of Thursday.

A victim whose age has not been released was taken to hospital, where they died.

Officers are trying to establish if anyone else was injured during the stabbings, which were reported to the emergency services at 3.17am.

We've arrested a man after one person was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Handsworth this morning. One person was found in Soho Road with critical injuries at around 3.20am. They were taken to hospital where they sadly later died. Read ⬇️https://t.co/aRm3B7qtYx pic.twitter.com/CvCefrppSe — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) December 22, 2022

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’ve arrested a man after one person was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Handsworth this morning.

“One person was found in Soho Road with critical injuries at around 3.20am. They were taken to hospital where they sadly later died.

“We’re in the process of informing their next of kin and we’ll be doing all we can to support them at this devastating time.

“Two others have also been taken to hospital to be treated for stab injuries.

“We’re working to establish if anyone else was injured, and if so we’d urge them to contact us.”

Police said a man was arrested (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The 24-year-old man will be questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one of the male victims was in a critical condition when its crews arrived at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Merit (medical emergency response incident team) trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and gave advanced life support before conveying him to hospital.

“Two further patients, a man and a woman, were given treatment by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital for further care.”