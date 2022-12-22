I can’t wait – Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski ready to resume season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

I can’t wait – Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski ready to resume season

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 12.01pm
Dejan Kulusevski is ready for the season to resume (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dejan Kulusevski is ready for the season to resume (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dejan Kulusevski cannot wait for Tottenham to resume their Premier League campaign and hopes several training sessions in the dark helps them achieve a strong second half of the season.

Spurs had 12 players in World Cup action in Qatar with centre-back Cristian Romero a key figure in Argentina’s winning squad.

While the likes of Romero, Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic were focused on international duty during the past month, Kulusevski was among a number of Tottenham players being put through their paces at Hotspur Way with boss Antonio Conte employing double training sessions.

The Swedish attacker missed a large chunk of the first half of the campaign with a hamstring issue but is fully fit now and eager to help his side kick on, starting with Boxing Day’s clash at Brentford.

“I expect better results than the first six months of the season,” Kulusevski said after Wednesday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Nice.

“I think we can do better and we’ve been working so now it is time to show what we’ve been doing.

“We have a lot of quality players that still can make more. We have very good players that you saw at the World Cup also and almost every player did very good so I think we just have to stay healthy and play like we can.

“I can’t wait. We’re in a good position in the Premier League, we are in the Champions League against (AC) Milan so it’s going to be (a hard) six months but it’s going to be fantastic and I’m looking forward to it.”

Conte gave his non-World Cup players two weeks off at the start of the mid-season break before they returned to training on November 28.

It has been hard graft for the likes of Kulusevski, Clement Lenglet and Matt Doherty since with the Italian putting them through a second pre-season, which has included running sessions at the club’s Enfield base going into the evening.

Asked about Conte, Kulusevski insisted: “He is good!

“He don’t care about nothing, you’ve just got to do the work. It don’t matter if you’re cold, if you’re hurt. It don’t matter if it’s dark or if it’s raining, you’ve just got to do the work and that’s how it is supposed to be.

“Yeah, I think it was a little harder than pre-season. We did a lot of running, a lot of gym.

“It has been a lot of training, been so much running in the dark but in a way that is fun. It’s fun also with your team-mates, with your brothers so we’ve been enjoying it.”

The addition of Kulusevski last January was the catalyst for Spurs to click into gear under Conte and enjoy a strong second half to the 2021-22 campaign.

A hamstring injury in September saw the former Juventus player miss 10 matches before he returned at the start of November and the 22-year-old is feeling the benefits of Conte’s gruelling sessions.

“Sometimes the light doesn’t work so you know you have to run in the dark,” Kulusevski said with a smile.

“We worked a lot on our pressing and it is important we get better. We won the ball a few times up high (against Nice) but I think that the next thing is when we win the ball, we have to choose the right pass so we can score.

“I feel very good. Now I think it is just the moment to rest for these three or four days before the real games start. I think the work has been done and it is time to recover and be ready for Monday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip

Editor's Picks

Most Commented