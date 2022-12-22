Lawyers seek release of suspect in EU corruption scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawyers seek release of suspect in EU corruption scandal

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 12.42pm
Lawyers for former European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, who is suspected of being at the centre of one of the EU’s biggest corruption scandals, have requested she be released from prison with an electronic tag (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lawyers for former European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, who is suspected of being at the centre of one of the EU’s biggest corruption scandals, have requested she be released from prison with an electronic tag (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Lawyers for the former European Parliament vice-president suspected of being at the centre of one of the European Union’s biggest corruption scandals requested on Thursday that she be released from prison wearing a police tracking device.

Belgian prosecutors accuse Eva Kaili of corruption, membership of a criminal organisation and money laundering. She has been held in custody since December 9.

Her partner, Francesco Giorgi, an adviser at the European Parliament, is also in jail on the same charges.

The pair are suspected of working together with Giorgi’s one-time boss, Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former EU politician.

Europe Lobbying Scandal
Former European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili is accused of corruption, membership of a criminal organisation and money laundering (European Parliament/AP)

According to arrest warrants, Panzeri “is suspected of intervening politically with members working at the European Parliament for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco, against payment”.

“We’ve asked that … Kaili be put under a system of electronic surveillance, with a bracelet,” her Belgian lawyer, Andre Risopoulos, told reporters outside the Brussels courthouse where judges were considering whether to release her.

Kaili’s legal team said they expect a decision later on Thursday.

Mr Risopolous said Kaili, a Greek former TV news presenter, “is playing an active role in the investigation. She rejects all corruption allegations against her.”

He and Kaili’s family lawyer from Greece, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, declined to comment further about the hearing.

Kaili, 44, was removed from her post at the European Parliament last week after charges were laid against her.

The EU assembly has halted work on files involving Qatar as it investigates what impact the cash-and-gifts-for-influence bribery scandal might have had. Qatar vehemently denies involvement.

Belgium EU Corruption
Eva Kaili’s lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, leaves the courthouse after a hearing in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

The scandal hit the spotlight just as Qatar was hosting the football World Cup.

The small, energy-rich Gulf nation has seen its international profile rise as Doha used its massive offshore natural gas fields to make the country one of the world’s richest per-capita, and to power its regional political ambitions.

Morocco has yet to respond to allegations that its ambassador to Poland might have been involved.

Belgian prosecutors are also seeking the handover of Panzeri’s wife and daughter from Italy, where they are being held under house arrest, on similar charges.

A fourth suspect in Belgium – Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, secretary-general of the non-governmental organisation No Peace Without Justice – has also been charged over the affair.

He has been released from prison but must wear an electronic tag.

