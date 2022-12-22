Thai navy holds funeral for six dead from sunken warship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thai navy holds funeral for six dead from sunken warship

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 2.34pm
Thailand’s prime minister attended funeral rites on Thursday for six sailors who died when their warship sank in stormy weather on Sunday (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)
Thailand's prime minister attended funeral rites on Thursday for six sailors who died when their warship sank in stormy weather, leaving 23 others still missing.

Thailand’s prime minister attended funeral rites on Thursday for six sailors who died when their warship sank in stormy weather, leaving 23 others still missing.

The HTMS Sukhothai, a corvette that had been in service for 35 years, capsized and sank in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday night with 105 people on board.

As of late on Thursday, 76 had been rescued and search operations were continuing for the 23 unaccounted for.

The bodies of the six dead were flown from the main rescue centre in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to their home naval base at Sattahip in eastern Thailand for a Buddhist funeral ceremony.

Thailand Navy Ship
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha talks to a sailor rescued from HTMS Sukhothai in hospital in Sattahip district in eastern Chonburi province (Thailand Government Spokesman Office/AP)

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attended the ceremony after visiting survivors in hospital.

Mr Prayuth, who is also defence minister, and the navy have come under criticism over the accident.

The navy has acknowledged there were not enough life jackets on board because the ship was carrying guests in addition to its normal crew of 87 sailors and officers.

It said high waves buffeted the Sukhothai, causing seawater to enter the ship, knocking out its electrical system and making control of the vessel virtually impossible.

Thailand Ship Sinking
Corvette warship HTMS Sukhothai lists off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province in Thailand (Royal Thai Navy/AP)

Other naval ships rushed to the area, about 20 miles (32km) offshore, to try to help but could not do much because of the rough seas. Because the ship could not be controlled, more water entered, causing it to list and sink.

Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Chonlathis Navanugraha said on Thursday that the navy is continuing search and rescue operations around the clock even though more than three days have passed since the accident.

“Every minute is valuable. Those who are missing are our families. We miss our colleagues and brothers. Therefore, we will do our best all day and night,” he said.

The navy has set up a committee to investigate the accident, he added.

