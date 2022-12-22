Murder victim named as police continue to hunt bogus border agency officials

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have named a murder victim attacked in his home by intruders posing as border agency officials.

Martin Graham Truett, 63, died in hospital two weeks after being beaten at his property in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on Friday November 25.

Police believe the attack happened between 8.45pm and 10pm, after Mr Truett answered the door to three black-clad males purporting to be from a border agency.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on the morning of Monday December 12.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are still very keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed three people in the area at the time of this attack knocking on doors, or any other suspicious activity.

“I would continue to urge everyone in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage they might have which could help our investigation.

“No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it.

“Martin and his family deserve justice and any piece of information that people can provide us with in order to get us closer to that would be invaluable.”

Witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with any relevant footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.