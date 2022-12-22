More women are living with secondary breast cancer, new research reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More women are living with secondary breast cancer, new research reveals

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 4.02pm
New research showing more women in England are living with secondary breast cancer than previously thought has sparked calls for better support for these “neglected” patients (Prostock-studio/Alamy/PA)
New research showing more women in England are living with secondary breast cancer than previously thought has sparked calls for better support for these "neglected" patients (Prostock-studio/Alamy/PA)

New research showing more women in England are living with secondary breast cancer than previously thought has sparked calls for better support for these “neglected” patients.

There were 57,215 patients living with metastatic breast cancer in England in 2020/2021, up from 38,350 in 2016/2017, a consultant at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre Foundation Trust has estimated.

Using hospital episode statistics, Professor Carlo Palmieri estimated the number of people living with metastatic breast cancer in England, changes over the last five years and the level of clinical activity created in the treatment and care of these people.

Prof Palmieri said it is believed to be the first time the number of people living with metastatic breast cancer in England has been estimated.

The consultant in medical oncology found the number of hospital spells, an indication of activity in hospitals for these patients, more than doubled over the five-year period, from 393,180 in 2016/2017 to 974,320 in 2020/2021.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of the charity Breast Cancer Now, said the figures suggest there are “significantly” more people living with secondary breast cancer than the previous “gross underestimate” of 35,000 across the whole of the UK.

She said the rising number of people living with the condition highlights the need for need for more support for diagnosis, treatment and care.

Baroness Morgan added: “Today’s new estimate that 57,215 people were living with secondary breast cancer in England in 2020/21 is a landmark moment in understanding the true number of people living with secondary breast cancer in England.

“For too long, a lack of current data has meant that no-one has understood the real scale of the care, treatment and support needs of these patients.

“This new research – which suggests that in England alone there are significantly more people living with secondary breast cancer than the gross underestimate of 35,000 across the whole of the UK – illustrates the devastating reality for people living with this incurable disease: they are simply overlooked.

“It also suggests that the number of people living with secondary breast cancer in England has been increasing over time, from 38,350 in 2016/17.

“We know that the NHS is facing immense pressures and challenges but there has to be a robust plan to support this neglected group of patients.”

Prof Palmieri, who is also a professor of translational oncology at the University of Liverpool, said the new figures showing the prevalence of metastatic breast cancer are vital to planning cancer services.

He added: “To our knowledge, this is the first time that the number of people living with metastatic breast cancer in England has been estimated.

“Previous estimations that 35,000 individuals are living with it in the UK are an underestimation, as we have calculated there are 57,000 such people in England alone.

“The data demonstrates – in keeping with information from Australia and the US – that the prevalence of metastatic breast cancer is increasing over time, reflecting an expanding level of clinical activity and clinical work generated by these patients.

“Our findings are important as they show the prevalence of metastatic breast cancer using NHS data which is vital in the planning, design, commissioning and delivery of appropriate cancer services and ensuring we have sufficient capacity.”

