Brother of Co Armagh murder victim urges those responsible to confess

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 5.15pm Updated: December 22 2022, 8.06pm
Police were called to a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan (PA)
The brother of a woman murdered in Co Armagh has urged those responsible to confess.

Natalie McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday.

Her brother Niall described his family’s devastation that they will never see her again, or meet her baby.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

Police on Thursday released CCTV footage of a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Sunday night in a bid to jog memories for information in their murder inquiry.

Speaking at an appeal at Lurgan police station, Mr McNally urged those responsible for killing his sister “to do the decent thing and confess to her murder”.

He is the youngest of her three brothers.

“Nats, as we called her, was the only girl in that family and we treated her like a princess,” he said.

“She lived and coped with being a diabetic from a really early age and as a result we were so protective of her and treated her like a precious egg and yet she was a fiercely independent woman, worked in marketing for Translink and was passionate about her beliefs, and loved her animals and music.

“We were so proud of her many achievements, and my mum and dad, Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers Brendan and Declan and I are completely devastated that she is no longer with us and I really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

“I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing. She was the life and soul of our family and we are heart broken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

“Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold and to add to our unbearable heartache, we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie’s baby – we were all looking forward to welcoming the family’s first grandchild and nephew or niece into the world next year.

“I am appealing on behalf of our family for any information to police or Crimestoppers to help them to put Nats’ killer behind bars.”

Ms McNally’s uncle John McStravick said she was a “gorgeous, kind, generous girl who went the extra mile for her friends and family, but also for pets or any animals”.

Natalie McNally death
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell speaks to the media outside Lurgan PSNI station (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

“She has come from one of the kindest, most generous, most loving, most caring families that I have ever had the privilege to meet,” he said.

Police and paramedics attended Ms McNally’s house on Silverwood Green around 10pm on Monday, and she was pronounced dead.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said there were no signs of a break-in at the property.

He said police are releasing CCTV footage showing a man carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm.

“Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers,” he said.

“My thoughts remain firmly with Natalie’s devoted parents and family, who have suffered terribly. And my appeal is to anyone with information to please come forward.

“I’m keen to highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

“Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

A 32-year-old man who had been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ms McNally has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

