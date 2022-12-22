Nathan Ake hits winner to give Man City victory over Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Ake hits winner to give Man City victory over Liverpool

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 10.12pm Updated: December 22 2022, 10.26pm
Manchester City’s Nathan Ake scores his sides third goal during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.
Manchester City’s Nathan Ake scores his sides third goal during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday December 22, 2022.

Nathan Ake headed the winner as Manchester City edged out rivals Liverpool 3-2 in a five-goal thriller to claim a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Dutchman turned in a superb Kevin De Bruyne cross just before the hour at the Etihad Stadium to put City ahead for a third and decisive time in absorbing contest on Thursday.

Liverpool had cancelled out earlier City goals from the prolific Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez through Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah respectively.

City’s victory ended Liverpool’s reign as holders and kept Pep Guardiola’s side on course for a fifth victory in the competition in six seasons.

Both teams were playing their first games since mid-November but the clash was fought with the intensity that has come to be associated with their encounters.

City’s starting line-up contained six of the 16 players they had on duty at Qatar 2022 along with a couple of high-profile non-World Cup attendees in goalscorers Haaland and Mahrez.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland celebrates the opening goal (PA)

They were up against a stronger-than-anticipated Liverpool side led in attack by Salah and Darwin Nunez.

City wasted little time in settling into their usual groove although Haaland showed signs of rustiness when he fired an early chance well over the bar.

The Norwegian soon got that out of his system and, after further chances fell the way of Cole Palmer and De Bruyne, he opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

Haaland finished in typical fashion, nipping ahead of the defence at the near post and guiding a volley past Stefan Ortega from a De Bruyne cross.

It was his 24th goal in just 19 appearances for City since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Until this point Liverpool had struggled to strong passes together but they eventually began to gain a foothold and caught City napping to level 10 minutes later.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
Fabio Carvalho scored Liverpool’s second goal (PA)

Joel Matip found James Milner in the area and the former City midfielder squared for an unmarked Carvalho to turn a well-placed shot beyond Ortega’s reach.

The game livened up and Caoimhin Kelleher denied Ilkay Gundogan with his feet before turning away an Ake header, both chances having been created by De Bruyne.

At the other end, Nunez twice dragged efforts across goal when well placed.

The second half began in dramatic fashion with Mahrez brilliantly controlling a lofted Rodri pass and curling home a left-foot shot.

The celebrations did not last long as Liverpool levelled again little over a minute later.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain released Nunez with a fine ball and the Uruguyan teed up Salah for his sixth goal in six outings and his third against City this season.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City celebrate the winner (PA)

Defending did not appear a priority for either side and Liverpool were punished again when De Bruyne curled in a fine ball for Ake, having stayed forward following a corner, to head City back in front.

Liverpool tried to hit back once more but Nunez again missed the target having been played in on goal.

The was far from the ill-tempered affair of their October meeting at Anfield but tensions did spill over late on after a rough challenge by Fabinho on Rodri.

City held on and threatened again when De Bruyne had a shot blocked by Fabinho and Kelleher saved from Phil Foden.

