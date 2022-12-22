Killamarsh killer: Review to be held into how probation officers handled case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Killamarsh killer: Review to be held into how probation officers handled case

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 11.56pm
Damien Bendall was given a whole life order at Derby Crown Court for murdering his pregnant partner and three children (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Damien Bendall was given a whole life order at Derby Crown Court for murdering his pregnant partner and three children (Derbyshire Police/PA)

A formal review will be held into how the case of Killamarsh criminal Damien Bendall was handled by probation officers before he murdered three children and his pregnant partner, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab asked the Chief Inspector of Probation to investigate Bendall’s court files after the ex-con was sentenced to a whole-life order for the murders on Wednesday.

Bendall, 32, was already in the probation system for arson, robbery, attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm convictions.

He had been serving a 24-month suspended sentence for arson when he carried out the killings.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the probation officer who assessed his record for his sentencing in the arson case has since been sacked.

The probation officer was found guilty of gross misconduct after erroneously categorising Bendall as “medium risk” rather than “high risk”, according to the newspaper.

Damien Bendall court case
Lacey Bennett (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

A second probation officer has also separately been found guilty of misconduct for later allocating Bendall’s case to a trainee.

In September 2021, Bendall used a claw hammer to murder 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

Bendall also admitted raping Lacey during the attack, which took place at the home he shared with Ms Harris in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.

Damien Bendall court case
Terri Harris died along with her children Lacey and John Paul Bennett (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

A spokesperson for the MoJ said: “These were appalling crimes and our thoughts remain with the victims’ families.

“The Deputy Prime Minister asked the Chief Inspector of Probation to conduct a review of this case and we will respond further once this is published.”

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland, who left the post just three days before the Killamarsh killings, described the miscategorisation of Bendall as a lower-risk offender as “an appalling failure”.

Damien Bendall court case
Damien Bendall appeared at Derby Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the murders (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He said: “I think we have to acknowledge that such an error is just an appalling failure.

“The ministry has to be as open and transparent as possible about why it happened, and most importantly to make sure the risk of that happening again is kept to a minimum, if not eliminated.

“Frankly, there should be processes in place that means various thresholds and tests would be met before that sort of fundamental mistake could be made.”

The Chief Inspector of Probation’s review is likely to be released in the new year.

