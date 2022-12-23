Jacksonville Jaguars continue late resurgence with 19-3 win over New York Jets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Jacksonville Jaguars stretched their win-streak to three and kept their season alive with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets.

After both teams got on the scoreboard with a field goal in the first quarter, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit the accelerator in the second, running in for a touchdown before guiding the Jaguars to two more field goals in the second half.

Lawrence finished with 229 passing yards and 51 rushing, while his opposition counterpart Zach Wilson had a nightmare outing.

Trevor Lawrence ends an impressive 16 play, 96 yard drive with a TD 👏#JAXvsNYJ on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2 pic.twitter.com/2OahxhhqKU — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022

The Jets quarterback was sacked three times and threw for 92 yards and an interception before being benched in the third quarter.

The win keeps Jacksonville neck-and-neck with the Tennessee Titans in the race for the AFC South title.