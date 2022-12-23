Everything has to be better – Matt Peet targeting all-round improvement at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everything has to be better – Matt Peet targeting all-round improvement at Wigan

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 12.02pm
Matt Peet is relishing his second season charge of Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA))
Matt Peet is relishing his second season charge of Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA))

Steeped in cherry-and-white culture since he first set foot through the DW Stadium doors in 2008, Matt Peet is applying an holistic approach to the mighty challenge of reining in Wigan’s Super League rivals next season.

Peet picked up the Challenge Cup and was named coach of the year in 2022 after establishing a buccaneering brand of rugby in his first season in charge, having completed his 13-year rise through the ranks by succeeding Adrian Lam as head coach last October.

But for all the plaudits sent his way, Peet is acutely aware that his side once again fell short of the all-conquering exploits of St Helens, and the 38-year-old is a firm believer that cultural development is crucial if his side is to prevent Saints cantering to an unprecedented fifth straight crown next term.

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Matt Peet is relishing the challenge of closing the gap to Super League champions St Helens (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have to improve, that’s all I know,” Peet told the PA news agency. “It’s not about Grand Finals, it’s about improving every day, how we handle our media and briefings, our nutrition and weight sessions – everything has to be better.”

Players returning for pre-season at the club’s Robin Park training complex have been sent out on school visits and other community excursions, whilst lunchtimes see first-team stars rub shoulders with academy graduates and backroom and administrative staff.

The inclusive approach has become precious to Peet after more than a decade during which he rose from his initial role as a scholarship coach, through youth and community levels to his appointment as performance coach in 2012, before last season’s ultimate step.

“It’s about making time in the day, every day, to discuss how we’re getting on, to talk about how well we’re connecting and the things we might have let slip,” added Peet.

“There’s no bosses here, everyone has an opinion and is entitled to share their feelings. We’ve invited a lot of ex-players and ex-staff in, the staff from the rest of the club, the media team, the chaplain. It’s very integrated and it’s about everybody in the club getting together to collaborate.”

Peet has so far made minimal changes to his playing staff, bringing in centres Toby King and Jake Wardle from Warrington and Huddersfield respectively, though the retirement of Tommy Leuluai, who has joined Peet’s coaching staff, has raised the tantalising possibility of a shift by star full-back Jai Field to a slot in the halves.

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse Olympique – Betfred Super League – DW Stadium
Kai Pearce Paul (centre) will continue to play a crucial role for Wigan this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Peet also admitted he was “gutted” to learn that young back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul has agreed a deal to join Australian NRL side Newcastle Knights at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign – but says Pearce-Paul will benefit from the Warriors’ mantra of inclusion until and beyond he steps on the plane to head Down Under.

“I’m gutted he’s leaving and I won’t shy away from saying I love him to bits and I wish he was staying,” said Peet. “But we’ve parked it now and he will be 100 per cent a part of this group until he leaves. He will always be a Wigan player and I want him to have fond memories of this place.”

The trend of installing home-grown coaches in Super League continued during the close season with Mark Applegarth succeeding Willie Poching at Wakefield, and Saints following Wigan’s example by appointing club great Paul Wellens in place of the departed Kristian Woolf.

Peet will have a good idea of how Wellens is feeling ahead of his inaugural season in charge and said he welcomed the current wave of appointments, which build on the success of Paul Rowley and Ian Watson at Salford and Huddersfield respectively during the last campaign.

“I have spoken to Paul and we have shared a few ideas,” said Peet. “We are all under the same pressure no matter where we finished last season. I can’t really concern myself too much with what they’re doing but obviously you would not expect them to change too much.

“I think Paul is a great guy and I love what is happening with Ian and Paul and Mark. There has to be a pathway for young British coaches and I’m chuffed about that. I’m chuffed Paul has got the job and I understand a little bit about how he will be feeling about it.”

