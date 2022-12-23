‘Two dead and four hurt in central Paris shooting’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been killed and four hurt in a central Paris shooting, authorities in France said.

A 69-year-old has been arrested, with officials working to confirm their identity.

A police officers guard the crime scene (AP)

Two of the four people who were injured are in a critical condition, officials said.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est railway station, with people warned to stay away.

The shooting occurred in a Kurdish cultural centre and a restaurant and hairdresser nearby, according to the mayor for the 10th arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, she said the “real motivation” for the shooting remains unclear.

One suspect has been arrested (AP)

The attacker was also wounded and is being treated in hospital, Ms Cordebard said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

ALERTE – Au moins 1 mort et plusieurs blessés en urgence absolue après des tirs à l’arme en feu en plein cœur de Paris. L’auteur présumé interpelé. pic.twitter.com/G7tVko9gW4 — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 23, 2022

The shooting happened as Paris bustles with activity before the Christmas weekend.

France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015 and 2016 and remains on alert for terror-related violence.