Man charged over comments made during proclamation ceremony for King By Press Association December 23 2022, 3.58pm Updated: December 23 2022, 4.30pm King Charles (Ian Vogler/PA)

A man has been charged over comments made during a proclamation ceremony for the King. Thames Valley Police said on Friday that Symon Hill, 45, of Church Hill Road, Oxford, has been charged with using threatening or abusive words, or disorderly behaviour. It relates to comments allegedly made during the event at Carfax Tower, Oxford, on September 11. Hill is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on January 31. The ceremony in September was led by Mark Beard, High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, who read the proclamation of accession of Charles to a crowd of people in the city centre. It was one of many ceremonies in cities and towns across the UK after the Queen's death on September 8. Mr Beard spoke at the event alongside Marjorie Neasham Glasgow, Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, and James Fry, the Lord Mayor of Oxford. In footage shared online by Oxford City Council, shouting could be heard from the crowd as Mr Fry made a speech after Mr Beard's formal reading of the proclamation.