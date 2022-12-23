One dead and 22 hurt after coach crashes into height limit barrier in Romania By Press Association December 23 2022, 4.04pm The bus crashed into a height limit bar (Vadim Ghirda/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A coach carrying 47 Greek passengers has crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania’s capital, leaving one person dead and more than 20 injured. The incident occurred in central Bucharest at around 1.30pm. Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations, told reporters that 22 of the passengers were taken to local hospitals, and one remains in a critical condition. Municipal workers clear debris next to the coach (Vadim Ghirda/AP) Romania’s health ministry said that some of the passengers were trapped inside the coach and that 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance. Photos published in local media outlets show the roof of the vehicle crushed underneath the height barrier. All of the occupants, including the driver, were Greek citizens, authorities said. “The emergency response has ended at this point,” Mr Arafat said, adding that the driver remained to provide statements to police. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast