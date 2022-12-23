‘Kind and beautiful’ mother-of-three killed by police vehicle involved in chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Kind and beautiful’ mother-of-three killed by police vehicle involved in chase

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 4.54pm Updated: December 23 2022, 6.24pm
Heather Smedley, 53, died after being involved in a traffic collision with a police car in Oldham (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Heather Smedley, 53, died after being involved in a traffic collision with a police car in Oldham (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A “kind” and “beautiful” mother-of-three who was killed by a police vehicle after a chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle has been named.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Heather Smedley, 53, died a short time after being taken to hospital following the collision, which happened at around 10am on Friday in Shaw Road, Oldham.

GMP officers said she was involved in a collision with a police vehicle after a “short pursuit” of the suspect vehicle.

Ms Smedley’s family paid tribute to “the most kind, gentle, beautiful soul inside and out” in a statement released by the force on Friday evening.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has since confirmed it has launched an investigation into police actions leading up to the incident.

Ms Smedley’s family said: “To the most wonderful mother to Benjamin, Olivia and Jamie, daughter to Hilda and Fred, sister, friend, and wife to Damian.

“The world was a much better place with you in it. Our mum was the most kind, gentle, beautiful soul inside and out.

“She faced all of life’s challenges with her beautiful smile and her bravery and courage never wavered.”

The family also described the 53-year-old as a “role model” with “the greatest sense of humour and contagious laugh” whose “resilience and kindness inspired us all to be better”.

“You were too good for this world Mum, there will be a hole in our hearts forever,” they said, adding that the family have asked for privacy as they grieve.

Chris Bowen, Chief Superintendent of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed.

“We understand that the public are concerned by incidents of this nature. In line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Investigations like this often result in road closures which can cause significant disruption and we thank the local community and road users for their patience.”

An IOPC spokesperson said it is investigating whether police actions prior to the fatal collision were in line with policies and procedures.

“After being notified by Greater Manchester Police we deployed investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to begin our inquiries,” they said.

“Initial accounts from police officers involved are being obtained. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this awful time and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigation will examine the circumstances leading up to the collision and whether police actions were in accordance with policies and procedures.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact GMP quoting incident log 969 of 23/12/2022.

Information can be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk, or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

