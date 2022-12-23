Joe and Jill Biden make Christmas visit to children in Washington DC hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC two days before Christmas where they met patients and read them a story.

Sitting in front of a Christmas tree, the President helped hold the book while the First Lady read from The Snowy Day, an award-winning story about a boy named Peter and his adventures in the snow.

Mrs Biden noted that there was a little snow in Washington as the temperatures plunged.

“How many of you have made snow angels?” she said. “I loved to do that.”

The Bidens visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

This year is the 60th anniversary of the book, written by Ezra Jack Keats.

When finished, she said, “Thanks for coming and listening to me read and have the President hold the book.”

Her husband added: “That’s my job.”

Before reading the book, the pair met in private with paediatric patients and their families. The White House said they also thanked doctors, nurses and staff, including at the hospital’s cardiac intensive care unit.

Mrs Biden’s visit continued an 80-year annual tradition, dating back to Bess Truman, of first ladies bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home at Christmas. Mr Biden decided to join his wife last year, the first visit by a sitting president.

Before leaving, he told parents to “be strong”.

“It’s gonna be OK,” he said.