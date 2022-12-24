What the papers say – December 24

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Further developments in the UK Government’s reaction to new gender reforms in Scotland headlines the Christmas Eve papers.

The iweekend says the UK is heading for a “clash” on the issue as ministers consider blocking the law, which make it easier for trans Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

Saturday's iweekend front page: UK set for clash over new right to change legal gender aged 16 in Scotland#TomorrowsPapersToday 🔍 analysis from @ChrisGreenNews https://t.co/88hF9CMW3I pic.twitter.com/pwCTEthwYz — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 23, 2022

The Daily Telegraph reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come out in favour of changing the law in England to allow trans people to self-declare their gender.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pro-trans laws needed across UK, says Starmer'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/G5xLDVkCy4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 23, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Express and Daily Mirror lead with King Charles promising to build on the Queen’s legacy in his first Christmas speech.

Christmas Eve's front cover: King's vow to build on Queen's legacy in Xmas speechhttps://t.co/H4Tn6WBXyC#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6lsLrI1aMm — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 23, 2022

The Sun says the Duke of York is being evicted from Buckingham Palace.

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles throws disgraced Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palacehttps://t.co/Os7kHQE7ev pic.twitter.com/sxijFqgMGK — The Sun (@TheSun) December 23, 2022

Elsewhere, The Times reports over-50s are being encouraged to end early retirement over fears of the impact the practice is having on Britain’s economic recovery.

The collapse in NHS emergency care has contributed to more than 15,000 excess deaths, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mail says health service bosses are under fire for spending money on “woke non-jobs” as workers strike for better pay.

The FT Weekend reports China is battling “250 million Covid cases” as the virus surges through the population after the lifting of restrictions.

And the Daily Star says Russian hackers have launched an “offensive” against artist Banksy.