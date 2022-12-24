In Pictures: Festive cheer as country lights up for Christmas By Press Association December 24 2022, 9.42am Updated: December 24 2022, 2.34pm People view an installation that is projected onto water droplets over a lake, that forms part of the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up There is nothing like the twinkle of masses of Christmas lights heralding the festive season to lift the spirits. Here are some of the biggest and brightest displays celebrating Christmas 2022 around the UK and Ireland. A Christmas light display on the home of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, Cambridgeshire. They have decorated their house to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Joe Giddens/PA) Christmas lights on a house in Tinryland, Co Carlow, in Ireland, which is lit up in aid of the Eist Cancer Support Centre (Niall Carson/PA) Residents of the Kildavin estate in Co Carlow decorated their street to raise money for the Make A Wish foundation (Niall Carson/PA) People all over the country have been raising money for charity with some ingenious use of festive lights. Christmas lights on the Brailsford family home in Brentry, Bristol, raising money for The Grand Appeal Charity (Ben Birchall/PA) Nico Martin with his illuminated, fundraising ‘Festive Mini’ car, at the Mini Plant in Oxford. The Mini is decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to ‘bring little moments of joy to people’s lives’ this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity (Ben Birchall/PA) Performers at the unveiling of this year’s Seven Dials Christmas lights installation at the Winter Warm Up Event in London (Matt Alexander/PA) Christmas lights in Regent Street, central London, as The Spirit of Christmas light display is switched on for the 2022 festive season (Matt Alexander/PA) Elaborate decorations outside The Dome in George Street, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) Illuminated installations have delighted awestruck visitors at outdoor venues throughout the UK. The Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, North Yorkshire. Light effects, a captivating soundscape and animated installations come together in the ancient woodland once a year over the Christmas period (Danny Lawson/PA) The display in front of the Palm House for Kew’s Christmas light trail, an illuminated trail including suspended optical illusions, lit up by over one million lights, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA) People walk through a tunnel of lights at Kew’s Christmas light trail (Andrew Matthews/PA) Young ballerina Sophie Priampolsky performs the Nutcracker outside in London’s Mayfair during the annual Christmas lights switch-on party (David Parry/PA) Alethea Norman-Rhods and Anna Beketov take a selfie in front of a lighting installation honouring the late Queen on Bond Street in London (Ben Queenborough/PA) Eleanor Hirons, six, views the Ralph Lauren Giving Tree for Bond Street in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in London following its annual festive lights switch-on, featuring a new lighting design honouring the Queen (Ben Queenborough/PA) The Christmas tree in New Palace Yard, on the Parliamentary Estate at Westminster (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) The Tree of Love unveiling of this year’s Connaught Village Christmas installation, which features an illuminated Christmas tree displaying messages of ‘All I want for Christmas is…’ in Westminster, London (Anthony Upton/PA) A light display in front of Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA) The Christmas lights display in London’s Oxford Street consisting of 5,000 star lights (Matt Crossick/PA) Already a subscriber? 