A stupid decision – Patrick Vieira criticises Emiliano Martinez’s celebrations

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s “stupid” celebrations have taken some of the sheen off Argentina’s World Cup win.

Martinez was instrumental in Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over France in one of the all-time great World Cup finals last weekend, but he has raised eyebrows with some of his actions afterwards.

He appeared to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award at the trophy presentation and has also repeatedly derided France striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the Lusail showpiece.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez helped his side to victory over France in the World Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, feels what he has seen from Martinez has put a dampener on Argentina’s success.

“Some of the pictures I saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I think, take away a little bit what Argentina achieved at the World Cup,” Vieira said at Palace’s pre-match press conference.

“I don’t think they really needed that.

“You can’t control sometimes people’s emotional decisions. But that was a stupid decision, I think, from Martinez to do that.”

Martinez, centre, has repeatedly mocked Kylian Mbappe, right, since last Sunday’s final (Nick Potts/PA)

Argentina claimed their third global title, with Martinez saving Kingsley Coman’s penalty in the 4-2 shootout victory after a pulsating final had finished 3-3.

In the dressing room afterwards, Martinez called for a minute’s silence for Mbappe and received further criticism for celebrations in Buenos Aires when he held aloft a doll bearing the Frenchman’s face.

Martinez will return to the midlands next week, with Villa boss Unai Emery intending to have a discussion with the 30-year-old about some of his controversial antics.

“When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,” Emery said.

“I will speak to him next week about some celebrations but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it.”