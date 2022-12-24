Buffalo Bills secure third straight AFC East title with win over Chicago Bears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buffalo Bills secure third straight AFC East title with win over Chicago Bears

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 10.35pm Updated: December 25 2022, 4.43am
Quarterback Josh Allen (17) helped the Buffalo Bills defeat the Chicago Bears (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Quarterback Josh Allen (17) helped the Buffalo Bills defeat the Chicago Bears (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The Buffalo Bills secured their third straight AFC East title with a 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field to close in on the American Conference number one seeding.

Last week’s win over Miami had made sure of a play-off berth and the Bills rushed for a total of 254 yards as they recovered from 10-6 down at half-time through cold and windy conditions in Chicago.

The Bears drop to 3-12 for the campaign, while Buffalo will look to go on to secure an opening-round bye in the play-offs with victories in the final two regular-season games.

The Kansas City Chiefs kept up their own hopes for yet securing the number one spot as the AFC West champions defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran another, while Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards.

The Chiefs remain tied with Buffalo for the American Conference’s best record, but lost against the Bills earlier in the season.

NFC North leaders the Minnesota Vikings edged out the New York Giants 27-24 at US Bank Stadium with a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph.

Justin Jefferson had earlier set a new Vikings record for single-season receiving yards before landing a crucial catch from Kirk Cousins to seemingly see off the Giants’ revival.

However, Daniel Jones drove the Giants to a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game only for Joseph to have the final say with his field goal.

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (3) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
The Cincinnati Bengals held off a late rally from the New England Patriots in Foxborough (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The Cincinnati Bengals chalked up a seventh-straight win as they held off a dramatic fightback from the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The AFC North leaders – who had clinched a play-off berth after the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday night – had been ahead 22-0 at half-time with three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow.

However, the Patriots rallied during the second half, shutting out the Bengals, but just came up short as Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball on the five-yard line with 59 seconds left to slip to a 22-18 defeat.

Defeat for the Patriots meant the Baltimore Ravens clinched a play-off spot, which they marked with a 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Ravens quarter-back Tyler Huntley, starting for the third consecutive game as Lamar Jackson remains out with a knee problem, completed nine passes for 115 yards, while Gus Edwards had 99 rushing yards at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Falcons, who saw Desmond Ridder return 218 passing yards, slipped to a fourth-straight loss, but remain just one win behind NFC South leaders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Houston Texans produced an upset to defeat the Tennessee Titans 19-14 in Nashville, where kick-off had been delayed by an hour because of extreme cold temperatures and power cuts in the area.

It was a fifth-straight loss for the Titans, who have now given up top spot in the AFC South to Jacksonville.

The Titans had fought back to lead 14-10 after a 14-yard touchdown run by Malik Willis – standing in at quarterback with Ryan Tannehill injured – but Houston recovered with a crucial six-yard touchdown pass to seal the win.

The Carolina Panthers pulled off an unexpected 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions in Charlotte.

D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers kept their own hopes in the NFC South alive by ending the Lions’ three-game winning streak.

Quarter-back Sam Darnold completed 15 passes for 250 yards, including a touchdown and also ran in the endzone himself as the Panthers set a team-record 570 yards of offense in what was the coldest game ever played at Bank of America Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints produced a strong second-half display to come from behind and win 17-10 at the Cleveland Browns.

Trailing 10-3 at half-time, the Saints scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter as they went on to complete a shutout in sub-zero temperatures at FirstEnergy Stadium.

While defeat ended the Browns’ post-season hopes, the Saints move on to a 6-9 record and close up on NFC South leaders Tampa Bay, who play the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.

In other games, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20, The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10.

