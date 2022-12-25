58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

By Press Association
December 25 2022, 8.18am
Indonesian police officers watch a group of ethnic Rohingya people after they landed on Indra Patra beach in Ladong village, Aceh province (Rahmat Mirza/AP)
Indonesian police officers watch a group of ethnic Rohingya people after they landed on Indra Patra beach in Ladong village, Aceh province (Rahmat Mirza/AP)

Dozens of weak and hungry Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said.

The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar district, early on Sunday, said local police chief Rolly Yuiza Away.

Villagers who saw the group of ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities, he said.

“They look very weak from hunger and dehydration. Some of them are sick after a long and severe voyage at sea,” said Mr Away, adding that the men received food and water from villagers and others as they waited for further instructions from immigration and local officials in Aceh.

Indonesia Rohingya Refugees
An ethnic Rohingya man receives medical treatment from a health worker (Rahmat Mirza/AP)

At least three of the men were rushed to a health clinic for medical care, and others are also receiving various medical treatments, the police chief said.

On Friday, the United Nations and other groups urged countries in South Asia to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees on board a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea.

“Reports indicate those on board have now remained at sea for a month in dire conditions with insufficient food or water, without any efforts by states in the region to help save human lives,” the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said.

“Many are women and children, with reports of up to 20 people dying on the unseaworthy vessel during the journey.”

Mr Away said it was not clear where the group found on Sunday had travelled from or if they were part of the group of 190 Rohingya refugees that has been adrift in the Andaman Sea.

But one of the men who spoke some Malay said they had been at sea for more than a month and had aimed to land in Malaysia to seek a better life and work there.

Indonesia Rohingya Refugees
The boat used to carry the ethnic Rohingya to Indra Patra beach in Ladong village, Aceh province, Indonesia (Rahmat Mirza/AP)

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group.

Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

Groups of Rohingya have attempted to leave the crowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in hazardous voyages to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.

Muslim-dominated Malaysia has been a common destination for the boats, and traffickers have promised the refugees a better life there. But many Rohingya refugees who land in Malaysia face detention.

Although Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, the UNHCR said that a 2016 presidential regulation provides a national legal framework governing the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and to help them disembark.

These provisions have been implemented for years, most recently last month when about 219 Rohingya refugees, including 63 women and 40 children, were rescued off the coast of North Aceh district on board two rickety boats.

Indonesia Rohingya Refugees
An ethnic Rohingya man awaits medical treatment after landing on a beach in Indonesia’s Aceh province (Rahmat Mirza/AP)

Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director Usman Hamid said: “We urge the government of Indonesia to rescue the boats and allow them to safely disembark.

“We also urge the Indonesian government to lead a regional initiative to resolve the refugee crisis.”

On Thursday, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, urged governments in South and South East Asia “to immediately and urgently co-ordinate search and rescue for this boat and ensure safe disembarkation of those aboard before any further loss of life occurs.”

He added: “While many in the world are preparing to enjoy a holiday season and ring in a new year, boats bearing desperate Rohingya men, women and young children, are setting off on perilous journeys in unseaworthy vessels.”

