In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

People around the world are celebrating Christmas Day at church services and with other traditions.

Christian worshippers attend Mass at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

A devotee offers a flower at an altar during Christmas prayers at St Mary’s Garrison Church in Jammu, India (Channi Anand/AP)

Although Christians are a minority community in India, December 25 is a national holiday and most Indians celebrate the season and the joyful spirit of Christmas (Channi Anand/AP)

A man wearing a Father Christmas hat takes a picture of a woman in front of a church in Mumbai, India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

A priest swings incense burners in front of a statue representing the Baby Jesus during Christmas Eve Mass at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cairo, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

Father Mamdouh Chehab holds up a statue representing the Baby Jesus for worshippers to kiss at the end of Christmas Eve Mass at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cairo (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Catholic nun kisses the silver star at the Grotto, under the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Kashmiri Muslims wearing Santa Claus hats arrive for Christmas prayers at the Holy Family Catholic church in Srinagar (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

The Rev Father Sylvester Joseph prays during Christmas Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Islamabad, Pakistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads Christmas morning Mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Members of the Berliner Seehunde association swim between ice floes in the Orankesee lake in Berlin (Christophe Gateau/dpa/AP)