Ho, ho, ho that's cold: Swimmers mark Christmas Day with bracing dips By Press Association December 25 2022, 10.36am Updated: December 25 2022, 3.05pm Swimmers take part in the Blackroot Pool Christmas Day swim at Sutton Park, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) People across the UK have braved the temperatures and gone swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations. Hardy swimmers could be seen taking a dip in festive hats and costumes in The Serpentine, in London's Hyde Park, early on Sunday morning. Swimmers take an early morning dip on Christmas Day, at Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA) Meanwhile, people in Tynemouth, in the North East, wore bikinis, swimming shorts and Father Christmas hats as they entered the sea at King Edward's Bay. Temperatures at around 8am were 6C in northern parts of the country, while it was slightly warmer in the south at 10C, the Met Office said. People wore bikinis and swimming shorts (Owen Humphreys/PA) Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club took part in the Peter Pan Cup 100 yard race at 9am, which has been held every Christmas Day since 1864. Some were dressed as Christmas elves, while others donned Santa hats. People dressed up for the swim in London's Hyde Park (Aaron Chown/PA) Some of those at Boscombe beach in Dorset also wore fancy dress while taking their early morning dips in a swim that raises money for Macmillan Caring Locally. Two swimmers check the water before the start of the Macmillan Boscombe White Christmas Dip (Andrew Matthews/PA) Meanwhile, in Birmingham, Blackroot Pool in Sutton Park hosted dozens of swimmers.