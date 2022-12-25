Woman shot in head as she celebrated Christmas at Merseyside pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman shot in head as she celebrated Christmas at Merseyside pub

By Press Association
December 25 2022, 3.38pm Updated: December 25 2022, 6.47pm
A woman died in a Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in Wallasey Village, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman killed in a Christmas Eve pub shooting was shot in the head in what police believe was not a targeted attack.

The 26-year-old was with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside when she was shot.

Police were called to the scene shortly before midnight, with one neighbour saying they had assumed the gunshots were celebratory fireworks for the festive season.

Four men were hurt in the incident, with one in a critical condition and the other three not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub and that minutes later a dark-coloured vehicle “possibly an A class Mercedes” was seen leaving the car park.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs told a press conference on Christmas Day: “Tragically the victim, a 26-year-old woman, had suffered a serious gunshot injury to her head.

“She was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital but sadly passed away shortly afterwards.

“Her family have been informed and on today, which should be a day with friends celebrating, they are coming to terms with this tragic loss.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs and Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims speak to the media (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

“It’s very early stages of the investigation but we do not believe that the victim in this case has been targeted.

“She was out enjoying Christmas with her sister and friends at what should have been a peaceful time.

“What her family are now going through is incomprehensible.”

Police said a 28-year-old man from Beechwood in the Wirral is in a critical condition.

The other three injured include a 22-year-old man, also from Beechwood, who has leg injuries, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey with a hand injury and a 33-year-old man who suffered an injury to his wrist.

Ms Coombs said they were still trying to establish a motive for the “callous shooting” and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “We believe that the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub, we know that minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park, so we are particularly keen to speak to that male and anybody who knows anything about that vehicle.

“We won’t rest until we find the people responsible for this terrible, terrible crime.”

A spokesman for the Lighthouse pub said the shooting was “a tragedy beyond any words” while Wirral council leader Janette Williamson described it as “nothing less than despicable”.

Police officers patrol the cordon outside the pub Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Neighbour Jenny Hough, 77, told the PA news agency: “I heard the shots. I thought it was a firework actually, because it was nearly midnight.

“I just thought it was people celebrating midnight on Christmas Day.”

Jeffrey Hughes, minister of the United Reformed Church in Wallasey Village, said news of the shooting will have come as a shock.

He told PA: “Wallasey Village is a fairly lively area, it’s a nice part of Wallasey, its a nice part of the north end of the Wirral.

“We’ve got a lot of young people, families in that area. The Lighthouse is central in that community.

“It’s a shock. When we first heard the news this morning that there’d been a shooting in Wallasey, Wallasey Village is the last place you would think of.”

