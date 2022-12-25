Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants, prosecutors say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants, prosecutors say

By Press Association
December 25 2022, 3.56pm
Demonstrators turn over a car during the protest (Lewis Joly/AP)
Demonstrators turn over a car during the protest (Lewis Joly/AP)

The man suspected of shooting dead three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors.

The man, 69, killed three people outside a Kurdish cultural centre on Friday and wounded three others, and was then disarmed and subdued by one of the injured victims, the Paris prosecutor’s office said onSunday.

He was detained at the scene and transferred on Saturday to psychiatric care. His name has not been released.

If he is released from psychiatric care, he could face charges of racially motivated murder, attempted murder and arms violations.

France Shooting Protest
Demonstrators throw stones at police (Lewis Joly/AP)

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the man told investigators that a 2016 burglary at his home marked a turning point for him, sparking what he called a “hatred toward foreigners that became completely pathological”.

The shooting in a bustling Parisian neighbourhood shook and angered the Kurdish community, and stirred up concerns about hate crimes at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe.

The man told investigators that on the morning of the shooting he took his weapon first to the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis with the aim of killing foreigners but changed his mind, the prosecutor’s statement said.

He then went to the Kurdish centre in Paris, which is near his parents’ home.

He opened fire on one woman and two men there, then entered a Kurdish-run hair salon across the street and fired on three men.

France Shooting Protest
Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups protested (Lewis Joly/AP)

One of the wounded men in the hair salon managed to stop him and hold him until police arrived, the prosecutor’s statement said.

He told investigators he did not know his victims, and described all “non European foreigners” as his enemies, the statement said.

Two of the injured were still in hospital on Sunday with leg injuries.

Investigators are studying his computer and phone, but have not found any confirmed links to extremist ideology, the statement said.

On Saturday, members of France’s Kurdish community and anti-racism activists joined together in a demonstration of mourning and anger. The gathering was largely peaceful, with marchers holding portraits of the victims.

France Paris Shooting
Members of the Kurdish community clashed with police (Lewis Joly/AP)

Some youths threw objects and set cars and rubbish bins on fire, and police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A spokesman for the Kurdish Democratic Council in France said the violence began after some people drove by waving a Turkish flag. Some of the marchers carried flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

In 2013, three women Kurdish activists were found shot dead at a Kurdish centre in Paris.

Turkey’s army has long been fighting Kurdish militants affiliated with the banned PKK in south-east Turkey as well as in northern Iraq. Turkey’s military also recently launched a series of strikes from the air and with artillery against Syrian Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria.

Turkey, the US and the European Union consider the PKK a terror group, but Turkey accuses some European countries of leniency toward alleged PKK members.

That frustration has been the main reason behind Turkey’s continued delay of Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership.

Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday the violence in Paris was a result of lenience toward the PKK.

“The snake France fed is now biting them. Everyone should now see the real face of this terror organisation,” Akar said.

