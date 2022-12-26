Family and friends could play role in spotting dementia over Christmas period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family and friends could play role in spotting dementia over Christmas period

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 12.05am
A view of a table setting for a traditional Christmas dinner on Christmas Day (David Davies/PA)
A view of a table setting for a traditional Christmas dinner on Christmas Day (David Davies/PA)

Family and friends can play a key role in spotting signs of dementia when meeting loved ones over the Christmas period, an NHS expert has said.

Forgetting names of relatives or putting the oven on for the Christmas turkey, as well as confusion in another environment could all be signs of the disease.

It comes as hundreds more people will be checked for dementia in a new specialist service being trialled across England.

Professor Alistair Burns, NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia, said: “The pandemic has naturally had an impact on the number of people diagnosed with dementia, with elderly people seeing fewer people to protect themselves from Covid-19.

“The NHS is determined to ensure those who developed dementia during the pandemic are given a diagnosis as it will open up doors to further support for people and their families who suffer from this heart-breaking disease.

“There are many things we can do in the NHS to care for and support people if they do get a diagnosis, and importantly there is support for their families and carers too.

“So if you have noticed over the festive period that someone has symptoms, please encourage them to visit their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen the quicker the NHS can support them.”

Christmas dinner costs
A Christmas dinner (David Davies/PA)

The NHS said the following could be signs of dementia over the Christmas period:

– Confusion in a new environment – someone may become disorientated or confused when in a new place. 

– Forgetting the names of loved ones to the extent that it causes embarrassment.  

– Being at a relative’s house where the lay out is unusual could put a person’s memory and orientation to the test. 

– Forgetting a present.

– Forgetting to switch the oven on, forgetting to put the sprouts on or cooking things in the wrong order.

The health service has announced care home residents will be proactively assessed for the condition by specialist nurses and other healthcare professionals through 14 new pilot schemes to be rolled out.

GPs will share a list of care home residents without a dementia diagnosis and staff will check to see if those listed have memory problems, before offering them a full face-to-face assessment.

NHS England is investing £900,000 to launch two pilots in seven regions.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay: “We want a society where every person with dementia, their families and carers receive high quality, compassionate care in the right place.

“This new service is a step in the right direction working towards better support for those whose conditions went undiagnosed during the pandemic.”

Mark MacDonald, of the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Diagnosing dementia is crucial to unlocking the right care and support, so we’re pleased NHS England is prioritising the diagnosis of people in care homes through this initiative.

“Knowing someone has dementia can transform their care, ensuring they receive the right kind of support, and that families and carers get the information and guidance they also need after a diagnosis.”

