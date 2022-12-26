China paying over-60s to have Covid jab but many fear side-effects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

China paying over-60s to have Covid jab but many fear side-effects

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 8.33am
Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people over 60 to have a coronavirus vaccination but, despite a surge in cases, many are alarmed by reports of side-effects (Chinatopix/AP)
Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people over 60 to have a coronavirus vaccination but, despite a surge in cases, many are alarmed by reports of side-effects (Chinatopix/AP)

Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people over 60 to have a coronavirus vaccination but, despite a surge in cases, many are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side-effects.

Li Liansheng, 64, who had been vaccinated before he caught Covid-19, said: “When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines.”

A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Mr Li is nursing a sore throat and cough. He said it was like a “normal cold” with a mild fever.

China has joined other countries in treating cases instead of trying to stamp out virus transmission by dropping or easing rules on testing, quarantine and movement as it tries to reverse an economic slump. But the shift has flooded hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients.

The National Health Commission announced a campaign on November 29 to increase the vaccination rate among older Chinese, which health experts say is crucial to avoiding a healthcare crisis.

It is also the biggest hurdle before the ruling Communist Party can lift the last of the world’s most stringent anti-virus restrictions.

Virus Outbreak China Vaccinating the Elderly
A 76-year-old man said he wants to be vaccinated but has diabetes and high blood pressure (Wayne Zhang/AP)

China kept case numbers low for two years with a “zero-Covid” strategy that isolated cities and confined millions of people to their homes. Now, as it relaxes that approach, it is facing the widespread outbreaks that other countries have already gone through.

The health commission has recorded only six Covid-19 deaths this month, taking the country’s official toll to 5,241. That is despite multiple reports by families of relatives dying.

China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official Covid-19 toll, a health official said last week. That unusually narrow definition excludes many deaths other countries would attribute to coronavirus.

Experts have forecast between one million and two million deaths in China before the end of 2023.

Mr Li, who was exercising in the leafy grounds of central Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, said he is considering getting a second booster due to the publicity campaign: “As long as we know the vaccine won’t cause big side-effects, we should take it.”

Neighbourhood committees that form the lowest level of government have been ordered to find everyone 65 and older and keep track of their health. They are doing what state media call the “ideological work” of lobbying residents to persuade elderly relatives to get vaccinated.

The Liulidun neighbourhood of the Chinese capital is promising people over 60 up to 500 yuan (nearly £60) to get a two-dose vaccination course and one booster.

Virus Outbreak China Vaccinating the Elderly
Li Liansheng, who had been vaccinated before he caught Covid-19, spoke about his friends’ concerns about fevers, blood clots and other side-effects of the jab (Wayne Zhang/AP)

The National Health Commission announced on December 23 that the number of people being vaccinated daily had more than doubled to 3.5 million nationwide. But that is still a small fraction of the tens of millions of jabs that were being administered every day in early 2021.

Older people are put off by potential side-effects of Chinese-made vaccines, for which the government has not announced results of testing on people in their 60s and older.

Mr Li said a 55-year-old friend suffered fevers and blood clots after being vaccinated. He said they cannot be sure the jab was to blame, but his friend is reluctant to get another.

“It’s also said the virus keeps mutating,” Mr Li said. “How do we know if the vaccines we take are useful?”

Some people are reluctant because they have diabetes, heart problems and other health complications, despite warnings from experts that it is even more urgent for them to be vaccinated because the risks of Covid-19 are more serious than potential vaccine side-effects in almost everyone.

Virus Outbreak China Vaccinating the Elderly
A 100-year-old man who has been vaccinated against Covid-19 sits in his wheelchair to get some sun with his carer at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing (Wayne Zhang/AP)

A 76-year-old man taking his daily walk around the Temple of Heaven with the aid of a stick said he wants to be vaccinated but has diabetes and high blood pressure. He said he wears masks and tries to avoid crowds.

Older people also feel little urgency because low case numbers before the latest surge meant few faced risk of infection. That earlier lack of infections, however, left China with few people who have developed antibodies against the virus.

Jiang Shibo, of the Fudan University medical school in Shanghai, said: “Now, the families and relatives of the elderly people should make it clear to them that an infection can cause serious illness and even death.”

More than 90% of people in China have been vaccinated but only about two-thirds of the over-80s, according to the National Health Commission.

According to its 2020 census, China has 191 million people aged 65 and over — a group that, on its own, would be the eighth most populous country, ahead of Bangladesh.

“Coverage rates for people aged over 80 still need to be improved,” Shanghai news outlet The Paper said. “The elderly are at high risk.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented